D-backs' top 10 defensive plays of the decade

The D-backs have had many great defensive players this decade. In the outfield, there was A.J. Pollock and Jarrod Dyson, while shortstop Nick Ahmed is a walking highlight reel himself. While trying to come up with the 10 best plays of the decade for the D-backs is next to impossible,

While trying to come up with the 10 best plays of the decade for the D-backs is next to impossible, still, we gave it a try:

1) Young's over-the-shoulder grab

Oct. 7, 2011

In the deciding game of the 2011 NLDS, the Brewers threatened to blow the game open in the sixth with runners at first and second and one out. Jerry Hairston Jr. hit a fly ball to deep center that Chris Young sprinted back and caught with his back to the infield. He crashed into the wall and fired the ball back into the infield, holding the runners where they were.

2) Pollock catches it ... twice!

May 20, 2014

That Pollock was able to get to Yadier Molina’s fly ball and snag it was pretty impressive. However, the best part of the play came a second later. Pollock smashed into the Busch Stadium wall and the ball popped out of his glove. As he fell on his back on the ground, he was able to snag it a second time.

3) Upon further review

June 12, 2019

Ahmed made a diving stop of a one-hop liner in the hole hit by Scott Kingery in the seventh inning, got to his feet quickly and threw from short left field to Christian Walker at first. Walker scooped the throw and Kingery was called safe. However, the D-backs challenged the call and, upon further review, the play was overturned.

4) Dyson and Locastro collide at the wall

June 26, 2019

You could come up with a Top 10 plays just on home runs that outfielder Jarrod Dyson has robbed in his time in Arizona. One of his best came against the Dodgers when Joc Pederson lifted a deep drive to right-center in the seventh inning. Dyson ran from center, Tim Locastro from right and they converged at the wall and collided while leaping for the ball. Dyson managed to come down with it.

5) Ahmed pays price

Sept. 22, 2015

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ahmed dove to his right to make a stop on an Alex Guerrero smash. The ball started to trickle away from him, but he barehanded it and was able to throw to second base in time to force out Chris Heisey. Ahmed wound up leaving the game and missing the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained on the play.

6) CY robs Ty

May 25, 2011

Young raced back and timed his leap perfectly as he reached over the wall and robbed Colorado’s Ty Wigginton of a home run in the eighth inning. The play helped preserve a win as the D-backs beat the Rockies, 2-1, in a rare pitchers' duel at Coors Field.

7) Pollock robbery

Sept. 18, 2015

Giants pinch-hitter Jarrett Parker hit deep fly to left-center in the eighth inning and Pollock, sprinting over from center field, timed his leap perfectly and reached over the wall to snag the ball, helping preserve a 2-0 Arizona win. Pollock said it was the first time in his big league career he had robbed a home run.

8) Ahmed ends it

July 22, 2018

Ahmed stole a base hit from the Rockies' Nolan Arenado when he made a diving stop on a line drive one-hopper up the middle, got up and threw to first base in plenty of time to nab him. The play sealed a 6-1 Arizona win.

9) Eaton shows off arm

Sept. 9, 2012

Less than a week after making his big league debut, Adam Eaton showed why he was regarded as a good defender coming up through the D-backs' system. In the bottom of the fifth, Eaton tracked down a John Baker fly ball in left-center. The catch was pretty good, but it was Eaton's throw -- on a fly -- to double up Andy Parrino at first that was most impressive.

10) Walker turns two

Aug. 31, 2019

With the D-backs clinging to their postseason hopes, first baseman Christian Walker saved a 6-5 win over the Dodgers when he made a diving stop to start a 3-6-1 double play. Had that ball gotten by Walker, two runs would have scored and the Dodgers would have taken the lead.

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.