D-backs send Andriese to Angels for prospect

The D-backs have traded right-handed reliever Matt Andriese to the Angels, the team announced Tuesday. Arizona will receive Minor League right-hander Jeremy Beasley.

The #Dbacks acquire right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley from the Angels for Matt Andriese.



The 40-man roster is now at 39. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 14, 2020

Beasley was the Angels’ No. 18 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. The Angels drafted him in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson.

The righty spent the majority of the 2019 Minor League season in Double-A, notching a 4.06 ERA in 23 games (22 starts). He moved up to Triple-A for his final three starts of the year and allowed 12 runs in 13 2/3 innings -- with seven of those runs coming in his final start of the year.

Andriese spent a season and a half with Arizona, arriving in a July trade in 2018 from the Rays. In his time with the D-backs, he had a 5.62 ERA in 89 2/3 innings over 68 appearances. In 2019, he put up a 4.71 ERA in 70 2/3 innings with 79 strikeouts.

The deal, which saves the D-backs $1.39 million, was made possible thanks to a few key offseason moves. In addition to picking up a pair of relievers in Junior Guerra and Héctor Rondón, adding Madison Bumgarner will likely push a starter to the bullpen.

