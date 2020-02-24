D-backs Team Shop ready for smiles in '20

When you walk into the main gates of Chase Field, one of the first things you will see is the Team Shop. It has displays full of products laid out inviting fans in to explore. There is something for everyone, and more importantly, the shopping experience is all about creating

When you walk into the main gates of Chase Field, one of the first things you will see is the Team Shop. It has displays full of products laid out inviting fans in to explore. There is something for everyone, and more importantly, the shopping experience is all about creating and offering unique products fans will wear with pride.

“It’s all about capturing the fans and excitement in the ballpark,” said Ben Todd, Chase Field's general manager of retail. “We’re looking at trends and what’s hot in the market and highlighting products our fans would wear proudly.”

Choosing what products to highlight can be tricky, but for Todd and his team, it’s about testing the waters and adjusting to the results.

“If it works, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll see why it doesn’t work. Was it the selection? Was it the price?” he said.

Each season brings a new line of products that keeps fans excited to come back throughout the season, year after year. Planning for 2020 began in May '19, falling in line with the fashion industry’s schedule. New items arrive in early February, according to Todd, with March and April being the busiest time of the year.

“You won’t see the same stuff in July you’ll see in April,” said Mike Krezwick, west regional director of retail with Rank and Rally. “Once something sells out, something new is going to take its place. We’re always trying to take advantage of the trends and the season to keep it fresh. That’s why people go to their favorite clothing stores and that’s what we try to create in our Team Shop.”

Todd and Krezwick are most excited to offer fans one of the most recognizable brands worldwide -- “the swoosh” -- as Nike’s partnership with baseball boosts the profile of the D-backs.

“Our fans are even more excited about wearing it," Todd said. "Not everyone is going to buy a jersey, but we offer all the practice tees and gear the players wear.”

Krezwick sees shoppers looking for high-end products, like Nike and the yet-to-be-released, co-branded products with Vineyard Vines and Yeti. The shop also celebrates fans’ love for the local teams and city/state/community pride with offerings from local clothier State Forty Eight.

The Team Shop’s customization area is unique to the store and features items fans may not find online nor in any other Valley stores.

“Fans may customize items like a shot glass, a wallet, a watch or a blanket. It’s not something every team has to offer,” said Todd, whose store is one of five in baseball to offer customization.

The collectible lapel pin series, a favorite of Todd’s, returns in 2020. Pins come in a variety of styles and designs from team branding and logos to food items. Last season’s baseball movie-inspired pin series was released every month, much to fans delight. Todd said he enjoys creating items that people want to collect and a culture that people want to take part in.

Krezwick and Todd are confident everyone will find something to make their Chase Field experience a good one.