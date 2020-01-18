'It's a solid team': Reds' Bell ready for camp

HAMILTON, Ohio -- All roads for the four legs of 2020 Reds Caravan led to home in Cincinnati on Saturday, as each tour concluded its three-day trip of meeting and greeting fans in the region. The northern leg, led by manager David Bell and big free-agent acquisition Mike Moustakas, wrapped

HAMILTON, Ohio -- All roads for the four legs of 2020 Reds Caravan led to home in Cincinnati on Saturday, as each tour concluded its three-day trip of meeting and greeting fans in the region.

The northern leg, led by manager David Bell and big free-agent acquisition Mike Moustakas , wrapped up at the campus of Miami University-Hamilton. (Moustakas had a family issue, however, that forced him to cancel his appearance after the morning stop in Dayton).

Before Bell took the stage for a question-and-answer session with fans, he answered several for MLB.com.

MLB.com: How was your portion of the Caravan?

Bell: "It’s been awesome. Being in Cincinnati, I get to experience and feel the excitement and energy regarding our team and that support. But I’m always blown away about how that extends beyond Cincinnati and to all of these areas that make up Reds Country. It’s really energizing. That support means a lot and goes a long way for all of us. It’s something we think about, knowing how great the support is from a large area."

What was it like to get to know Moustakas better?

"I feel like he’s easy to get to know and connect with, even on the one day I spent with him before his press conference [in December]. But this was great having a couple of days with him and it kind of confirms everything we know about him, what he’s all about. It’s pretty clear and straightforward. He loves to play and he loves to win and cares a lot about that."

What is your agenda between today and the first day of Spring Training?

"It’s continuing to prepare. We have a lot of work to make sure we’re thinking of everything and as much as possible, to have every day planned out ahead of time. All of the coaches are working very hard preparing for Spring Training and working with our people in player development just making sure they’re on the same page. There’s a lot going on, and that’s a good thing. I’ll be out in Arizona for about a week and then come back to Cincinnati for a week and then go back out there for camp."

If there are no more moves between now and camp by the front office, how do you feel about the club that you have right now?

"I feel great about it and I felt great about it at the end of the season last year. I knew the areas that we could improve through our own work and by adding. I think we’ve hit on all of those areas."

Are there any spots that you feel are the most up for grabs at camp?

"There’s always competition, no matter who you are. In a lot of ways, I feel like our team is pretty stable. Spring Training is an important time. Guys’ track records speak for themselves too. It’s becoming clear who will get the bulk of playing time at each position. There are multiple guys at some positions. That’s something we will be evaluating all season. I think it’s pretty clear that we have depth. We addressed the area we needed to. It’s a solid team."

Does it feel good to know who your five starting pitchers will be, barring injuries?

"To me, we have more than that. To be in the position where we have that kind of depth but also guys who could be top of the rotation guys. Look at Tyler Mahle. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s a top-of-the-rotation guy real soon. I get that the results [in 2019] don’t show it, but he took big steps forward last year and I think it’s going to pay off for him this year."

