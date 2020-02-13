Spring predictions for Price, Jansen, Lux
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Manager Dave Roberts opened training camp Thursday emphasizing the here and now, not what has been. The here and now, he said, is pretty exciting. The offseason ended with the blockbuster acquisitions of Mookie Betts and David Price, setting expectations even higher for a club that won
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Manager Dave Roberts opened training camp Thursday emphasizing the here and now, not what has been.
The here and now, he said, is pretty exciting. The offseason ended with the blockbuster acquisitions of
With that backdrop, we shine up the crystal ball and make these predictions for the spring:
David Price is healthy
While Betts has taken the spotlight in this week’s blockbuster trade, Price looms as at least as important to the Dodgers’ success with the departures of starting pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill. He’s told the Dodgers he’s healthy after last year’s surgery to remove a painful cyst from his left wrist. The Dodgers wouldn’t mind if he wins his second Comeback Player of the Year Award in a three-year span.
Kenley Jansen is nasty again
By all accounts,
Gavin Lux is for real
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.