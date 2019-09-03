Bid on unique D-backs experiences for charity

PHOENIX -- If there’s laughter and fun to be had in the D-backs' clubhouse, it’s a pretty good bet that either Ketel Marte or Eduardo Escobar is involved. In other words, they are two guys that are a lot of fun to spend time around. Now, thanks to the 2019

PHOENIX -- If there’s laughter and fun to be had in the D-backs' clubhouse, it’s a pretty good bet that either Ketel Marte or Eduardo Escobar is involved.

In other words, they are two guys that are a lot of fun to spend time around.

Now, thanks to the 2019 Winter Meetings Charity Auction, coordinated by the public relations directors for each team, one fan and three of their guests will have the opportunity to watch batting practice from the field and meet Marte and Escobar on a mutually agreed upon date.

After spending some time with the pair, the winner and their guests will enjoy the game from infield box seats.

That’s one of three experiences up for bid involving the D-backs.

One that figures to draw a lot of interest involves the opportunity to ride in the OnTrac bullpen cart when it’s driven onto the field between innings during a game. Since the D-backs introduced the bullpen cart a couple of years ago, no fan has ever ridden in it during a game.

The package also includes four (in addition to the cart winner) infield box seats and pregame passes to watch batting practice from the field.

The final experience will allow a fan to watch batting practice from the field, meet D-backs Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop Nick Ahmed and take a photo with Ahmed while holding the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The package also includes four infield box seats to the game.

The Winter Meetings Charity Auction has raised nearly $1.5 million since its inception in 2012.

Proceeds have been distributed over the years to several causes, and this year, the money will go toward five entities that are committed to raising awareness, funding research and providing the best possible care for both caregivers and patients of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease."

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.