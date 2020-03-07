Betances makes spring debut, but needs work

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Dellin Betances' first outing of the spring in the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Nationals wasn't particularly effective, but for the 6-foot-8 veteran reliever, results and velocity were secondary to the only things that really mattered at this point: getting on the mound and throwing

Betances isn't necessarily trying out for a roster spot -- if he proves to be healthy enough to withstand a six-month season, he'll be considered a force in the back of the Mets' bullpen. But his outing Saturday was a tryout in a different sense, in that he's testing everything to ensure that he will be ready to go when things begin in earnest in less than three weeks.

"My goal is Opening Day," Betances said. "That's been my goal since I was doing my offseason preparations."

Betances has some work to do. He recorded only one out in a 24-pitch fourth inning vs. the Nats, and his fastball rarely surpassed 88 to 89 mph, topping out at 90. He also issued two walks.

It wouldn't have been a great audition if he was an unknown trying to crack the Opening Day roster, but for someone with Betances’ history, this outing was mostly considered an important first step.

"It was good," he said. "I was just making sure everything felt good. That was my biggest concern. I felt a little out of whack but ... I came out healthy, which is the number one key for me."

Betances missed nearly all of 2019 with a right shoulder injury, but it's the torn left Achilles that derailed the latter part of his season that is of the biggest concern entering this season. So far, Betances has made it through the spring unscathed. And the diminished fastball velocity? It's all just part of the regular process, according to the right-hander.

With the exception of two seasons -- 2014 and '15, by his recollection, when he "started off hotter" -- it takes a while for his arm strength to fully return.

"It's something I kind of know. Just playing catch, I can tell when the ball's going to come out better," Betances said. "I don't know where I was today, but just by playing catch, I know where I'm at. And I'm obviously not where I need to be just yet."

Manager Luis Rojas said he's talked to Betances at length about the reliever's preseason process, including it taking a while to peak.

"This is how he works in Spring Training," Rojas said. "His history is that he always works at this velocity and keeps ramping it up [closer] to the season, outing per outing."

Rojas also expects the righty to be ready for the start of the regular season.

"This is a big step today,” Rojas said. “We spoke a little bit in the dugout after the outing. He was pleased with the performance in terms of going in there, ramping up the intensity, throwing over [to first base] ... doing different things at a competitive level."

A healthy, effective Betances would give the Mets one of the better bullpens in the National League in 2020. Assuming Edwin Díaz and Jeurys Familia are able to bounce back from down years in ‘19, Betances' presence would add firepower to an already electric core.

But first, the four-time All-Star will have to show that he will be ready to absorb his share of the workload when the season begins. After nearly a full year off and two major injuries, that task is not yet complete.

"I just have to trust that everything is going to be there," Betances said. "I didn't pitch all of last year but two outs, and this offseason was different than the normal offseason, rehabbing the ankle. I just have to trust it's there, continue to progress and get out there as much as I can before the season."