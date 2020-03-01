Dietrich healthy, set to battle for bench spot

PHOENIX -- Derek Dietrich went into the Reds' clubhouse on Sunday morning with a bandage covering a nasty bruise on his left wrist. That was initially odd, considering Dietrich left Saturday’s game against the Padres after being hit on the right arm with a pitch. “I actually got a two-for-one,”

“I actually got a two-for-one,” Dietrich explained. “It hit my right forearm and then ricocheted into my wrist. [Head trainer] Steve Baumann said, ‘You’re ready. You got a home run and a hit-by-a-pitch.’ I’d like to get a few more home runs and less hit-by-pitches this spring, with a couple of diving plays. Then, I’ll know I will be ready.”

The Reds outrighted and cleared Dietrich from their 40-man roster after last season, but the club brought him back as a non-roster player on Feb. 12. The 30-year-old utility player signed a Minor League contract where he can earn $2 million in 2020, if he makes the club, with an additional $1 million possible in incentive bonuses.

Dietrich batted .187/.328/.462 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs in 113 games last season. With only 67 starts, he was tied for third on the club in homers and tied for second in the Majors with 25 hit-by-pitches.

Including his three-homer game against the Pirates on May 28, Dietrich slugged 18 homers before the All-Star break. The second half was a nosedive in production as he batted .071 with one homer while he battled with a sore left shoulder.

Dietrich had arthroscopic surgery performed by Reds medical director Dr. Tim Kremchek to debride his shoulder on Sept. 27.

“I had a 100-percent normal offseason,” Dietrich said. “I didn’t have to delay my workouts or anything. Dr. Kremchek and the team decided to do it at the right time. I had a smooth recovery.”

Dietrich also learned a lesson about playing while hurt.

“It’s cool to be a tough guy and to battle and there are times for that, something like [my bruised wrist]. But if you can’t do your job effectively, then it’s not necessarily the best situation,” Dietrich said. “All that being said, I feel 100 percent healthy with my shoulder and back to what I’m capable of doing as far as physically.”

That could be important as the Reds continually seek more offense. Dietrich has been swinging freely and comfortably throughout camp and it showed in a game when he slugged a homer to right field with 100.5 mph exit velocity during Thursday’s 8-0 win over the D-backs.

As the club evaluates its bench options, Dietrich’s versatility and lefty bat could help him make the team again. Last season, he made 43 starts at second base, 13 at first base, nine in left field and two as the designated hitter.

“We knew what kind of hitter he was going into last year,” manager David Bell said. “The defense, I think we were really pleasantly surprised with the job he did at second base and first base. We know we can play the outfield. With our situation, if he is on our team, it would probably be more at those two positions -- second base and first base. He gets the job done. He really does.”

It’s a situation very similar to the one Dietrich was in one year ago as he again vies for a bench spot. He signed a Minor League deal in 2019 after camp already started and made the team.

“Every team is trying to get better and improve and see what’s available in the offseason and throughout free agency,” Dietrich said. “We reconnected and stayed in touch all offseason. It just seemed to work out. I knew they had an opportunity again for me, no hard feelings. I love the people here -- David Bell and all the guys. It’s a pretty neat feeling. I got to experience meeting everyone last year and developed relationships.

“Coming this time around and seeing them all on Day 1, it immediately was, ‘This is why I came back.’ Being embraced and seeing the guys and knowing we have unfinished business with a better team.”