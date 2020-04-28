Dodgers' Top 5 left fielders: Gurnick's take
LOS ANGELES -- No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings are for fun and debate purposes only. If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
Our series on the all-time lineup for all 30 teams, position by position, continues this week with left fielders. Please vote for the greatest Dodgers left fielder:— Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 27, 2020
Here is our ranking of the top five left fielders in Dodgers history. Next week: center field.
1. Zack Wheat, 1909-26
Key fact: On Wheat’s recommendation, the Dodgers signed his boyhood friend Casey Stengel.
"One of the grandest guys ever to wear a baseball uniform, one of the greatest batting teachers I have ever seen, one of the truest pals a man ever had and one of the kindliest men God ever created," Stengel said of Wheat.
Although known for his hitting, Wheat was also a stylish, graceful outfielder.
2. Dusty Baker, 1976-83
Key fact: Baker is generally credited, with teammate Glenn Burke, for inventing the high five.
3. Tommy Davis, 1959-66
Key fact: Davis was a high school basketball teammate of Lenny Wilkens.
No Dodgers player has won a batting title since Davis.
4. Gary Sheffield, 1998-2001
Key fact: Sheffield was the first Dodger with at least .300 BA, 30 HRs, 100 RBIs, 100 walks and 100 runs in two seasons.
For simply the best 3 1/2 offensive seasons as a Dodgers left fielder, that would be Sheffield.
5. Jimmy Sheckard, 1897-98, 1900-05
Key fact: Sheckard led the NL in homers and stolen bases in 1903.
He played his prime seasons with the Cubs, so Jimmy Sheckard isn’t easily associated with the Dodgers. He also bounced around to the Baltimore clubs. But when he was with the Dodgers, he hit in the middle of the lineup, was a slugger and basestealer and was named by both SABR and STATS to their retroactive Gold Glove clubs of the Dead Ball era.
Honorable mentions
Their Dodgers stays were relatively brief, but
