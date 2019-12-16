Dodgers finalize Roberts' 2020 coaching staff

SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers on Thursday announced manager Dave Roberts' 2020 coaching staff, which includes Mark Prior taking over for pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, Josh Bard returning as bullpen coach and Connor McGuiness promoted to assistant pitching coach. Returning are Bob Geren as bench coach, Robert Van Scoyoc and

Returning are Bob Geren as bench coach, Robert Van Scoyoc and Brant Brown as hitting coaches, George Lombard as first-base coach, Dino Ebel as third-base coach, Aaron Bates as assistant hitting coach, and Danny Lehmann as game planning and communications coach.

Bard returns to the role in which he served before leaving two years ago to be the Yankees' bench coach. McGuinness joined the Dodgers in 2017 as the pitching coach for Class A Great Lakes and worked the last two seasons in the same capacity for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. He previously served as a pitching coach for NCAA D-III Catholic University (2016) and Emory University (2014-2015).

The change in pitching coach resulted from the decision by Honeycutt to transition into an advisory role after undergoing back surgery last spring. Honeycutt served as big league pitching coach for 14 seasons.

Chris Gimenez, a game-planning coach last year, is not returning to the staff.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.