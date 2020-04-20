Watch these 10 fun Dodgers games right now

LOS ANGELES -- While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Dodgers.

Oct. 1, 2018: Buehler wins Game 163 clincher

Walker Buehler opened the regular season in the Minor Leagues but finished on the prime-time stage, getting the ball to clinch the division. He fired 6 2/3 one-hit innings, the first 5 1/3 without allowing a hit, while also singling home his first career run in the 5-2 win over the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

June 21, 2019: Buehler strikes out 16

In a 4-2 Dodgers walk-off win over Colorado, Walker Buehler crafted his first complete game and fanned 16 en route to his first 200-strikeout season. According to STATS, Buehler is the only pitcher in Dodgers history with more than 15 strikeouts and no walks in a game since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

April 21, 2019: Belli beats Yeli with glove, bat

Joc Pederson’s two-homer birthday took a back seat to another brilliant display of talent from Cody Bellinger, who robbed 2018 National League MVP Award winner Christian Yelich of an eighth-inning homer with his glove, then slugged a game-winning blast off Josh Hader in the ninth for a wild 6-5 win vs. the Brewers. The friendly Belli vs. Yeli competition sparked a commercial and very likely a rivalry for years to come.

June 9, 2019: Muncy tells Bum to “go get it out of the ocean”

Max Muncy homered off Madison Bumgarner and into McCovey Cove in a 1-0 win over the Giants, reason enough for Muncy to be a fan favorite. But the ensuing exchange is already legendary. Bumgarner yelled at Muncy for watching it, prompting Muncy’s epic response -- “If you don’t like me watching the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean.” T-shirts couldn’t be silk-screened fast enough.

May 4, 2018: Buehler starts international no-no

With rookie Walker Buehler on a pitch count, the Dodgers followed him with Tony Cingrani, Yimi García and Adam Liberatore to no-hit the Padres, 4-0, in Monterrey, Mexico. It was the 12th combined no-hitter in MLB history and the first for the Dodgers.

June 23, 2019: Smith completes historic Rookies Walk-off Weekend

On the day he was recalled, Will Smith became the third Dodgers rookie to slug a walk-off homer in as many games, following Matt Beaty and Alex Verdugo. Smith homered off the Rockies' Scott Oberg to complete a 9-2 homestand and raise the club’s record to 54-25, the best start in Los Angeles history.

March 28, 2019: Dodgers set Opening Day record with eight homers

In a 12-5 win over Arizona, the Dodgers set an MLB Opening Day record with eight home runs, which also tied a franchise record for homers in a game (May 22, 2002, at Milwaukee). Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernández became the first pair of Dodgers teammates to have multi-homer games on Opening Day.

Sept. 15, 2018: Puig erupts for five homers in a two-game span

With three homers in one game and five homers in a two-game span, Yasiel Puig led the Dodgers to a series win in St. Louis against -- at the time -- the Dodgers’ closest competitor for the second Wild Card berth.

Sept. 18, 2018: Taylor’s walk-off blast

Chris Taylor, co-MVP of the 2018 NL Championship Series, called his extra-inning walk-off home run against Adam Ottavino “probably the biggest hit” of his career. It helped extend the Dodgers’ division lead to 1 1/2 games with 10 to play.

Sept. 2, 2018: Kemp’s walk-off double

He carried the club in April and May, went to the All-Star Game, then went into a tailspin. But Matt Kemp’s walk-off two-run double in the ninth inning beat the D-backs in a showdown series.

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.