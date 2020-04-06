Dodgers programming on Sportsnet LA

LOS ANGELES -- SportsNet LA’s programming this week will include encore presentations of Dodgers broadcasts and original programming showcasing the best of 2019. Here are the programming details: • Dodgers Rewind 2019: Starting at 6 a.m. daily, the network will air back-to-back broadcasts of memorable Dodgers wins from last season.

LOS ANGELES -- SportsNet LA’s programming this week will include encore presentations of Dodgers broadcasts and original programming showcasing the best of 2019. Here are the programming details:

• Dodgers Rewind 2019: Starting at 6 a.m. daily, the network will air back-to-back broadcasts of memorable Dodgers wins from last season.

• Daily four-hour player-themed blocks of Squeeze Play: Dodgers games condensed into one-hour shows:

Monday, April 6, starting at 1 p.m.: Squeeze Play: 2019 Rookies Highlight Games

Tuesday, April 7, starting at 1 p.m.: Squeeze Play: Clayton Kershaw Highlight Games

Wednesday, April 8 starting at 1 p.m.: Squeeze Play: Justin Turner Highlight Games

Thursday, April 9 starting at 12:30 p.m.: Squeeze Play: 2019 Walk-offs

Friday, April 10 starting at 1 p.m.: Squeeze Play: Cody Bellinger Highlight Games

Saturday, April 11 starting at 12:30 p.m.: Squeeze Play: Max Muncy Highlight Games

Sunday, April 12, starting at 1:30 p.m.: Squeeze Play: Walker Buehler Highlight Games

• Backstage: Dodgers Best of 2019 Rookie Position Player Call-Ups – PREMIERE on Monday, April 6 at 9 p.m.

• On Friday at 8 p.m., "Dodgers Rewind 2019" will re-air the March 30, 2019, broadcast of the Dodgers’ 18-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

• Timeless Dodgers encore presentations of the Dodgers best playoff games from their 1988 championship run will air nightly throughout the week.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.