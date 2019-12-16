Dodgers locked in on Lindor -- but they're not alone

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest rumors involving the Dodgers right here.

Is an NL West competition brewing for Lindor?

Dec. 16: With seven straight National League West titles in the bag and one of the deepest rosters in baseball, the Dodgers don't need to do anything major to be a top contender in 2020. But there's still a case to be made that Los Angeles should shake things up in an effort to get over the hump and win the franchise's World Series championship since 1988.

With the free-agent market thinned substantially and Corey Kluber headed to the Rangers, the Dodgers' best chance to upgrade the roster might be trading for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has two years of team control remaining. MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reports in an article for The Athletic (subscription required) that the Dodgers are indeed focused on Lindor, but they aren't the only NL West club that has talked to the Tribe about the superstar shortstop.

Per Rosenthal, the Padres' discussions with the Indians regarding Kluber led to conversations about Lindor. There's no indication San Diego intends to make a serious push for Lindor, but that could change, as some of the team's baseball people are in favor of it. Part of the motivation could be to keep him away from Los Angeles.

San Diego already has a shortstop in 20-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr., but the club could shift Tatis to center field if it acquires Lindor. The 26-year-old could be there for the taking if the Padres want to act, as the Dodgers don't plan to make top prospect Gavin Lux (MLB's No. 2 overall prospect) available, Rosenthal reports.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM analyst Jim Bowden argues the Indians should insist on Lux being part of any package for Lindor.

"If the Dodgers aren't willing to do a deal centered around Gavin Lux, then I wouldn't trade [Lindor]," Bowden said. "If they put Lux in it, I would work with them. ... There's a package to be made if Lux is in it. 'No Lux, no Lindor.' That's all I would keep saying every time Andrew [Friedman] called me."

Assessing Ryu's market after Kluber and Bumgarner moves

Dec. 16: The Blue Jays weren't known to be in on Corey Kluber or Madison Bumgarner, but Sunday's transactions -- which saw Kluber land in Texas and Bumgarner in Arizona -- might have hurt Toronto's chances of significantly upgrading its rotation, as Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet writes.

The Jays reportedly have serious interest in Hyun-Jin Ryu, but the Dodgers could more aggressively pursue a reunion with the left-hander now that Kluber and Bumgarner are off the table. Los Angeles was linked to both pitchers. The club also bid on Gerrit Cole but lost him to the Yankees.

The Rangers can likely be crossed off the list of potential Ryu suitors after acquiring Kluber, but the Blue Jays may still face stiff competition. The Twins, Angels, White Sox, Cardinals and Padres are among the other clubs that could still be in the market for a starting pitcher.

Although Toronto has a strong core of young position players in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the team's ability to bolster its rotation could be the deciding factor in how soon it returns to contention.

Toronto has added Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark already this offseason, but landing another starter remains a priority for the up-and-coming club. The Blue Jays are unlikely to be a serious contender until 2021, but next year's crop of free-agent starting pitchers projects to be much weaker. As a result, Toronto could strike a year early.

Dodgers still seeking a blockbuster move?

Dec. 13: So far this offseason, the Dodgers have been linked to just about every big name on both the trade market and in free agency. But they've yet to make that big blockbuster trade or signing.

The Dodgers were in on free agents Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg -- each of whom landed a big-money deal during the Winter Meetings. There's also been speculation that L.A. is considering the possibility of targeting Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant or Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts via trade.

Are the Dodgers ready to act to land a star in one way or another?

That is, after all, the club's biggest need at this stage of the offseason, as MLB.com's Ken Gurnick writes: "This isn't about selling tickets, because the Dodgers have no problem there. It's about adding someone an opponent fears, whether it's a standout shortstop like Francisco Lindor, a power corner bat like Kris Bryant, a dynamic outfielder like Mookie Betts or a monster reliever like Josh Hader. Nolan Arenado would be a perfect fit, but the hurdles of an intradivisional trade for a franchise player are probably insurmountable."

If, in fact, the trade route is the better option -- and it might be, given that many top-tier free agents already have signed -- then L.A. could take advantage of one of the game's best farm systems, featuring a collection of big league-ready young players (like Gavin Lux, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin) or nearly ready top prospects (including Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs).

The front office, however, seems disinclined to part with Lux, in particular, as MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reports in The Athletic (subscription required) -- even in a swap that would net Lindor, who is under club control through 2021. Lux, a 22-year-old middle infielder, made his MLB debut late last season and currently ranks as MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect.

All of which raises the question: Is there a package of young assets the Dodgers could put together without Lux that would entice the Indians or Cubs or Red Sox? If not, then, would the Dodgers be willing to part with Lux to bring in a superstar to try to help them get back to the World Series and, perhaps, finally win it all.