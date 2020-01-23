Dodgers turn out in droves for Day of Service

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers set aside all topics baseball on Thursday for a higher purpose. Every full-time employee based in Los Angeles assembled at Dodger Stadium for a Day of Service, building playhouses for underserved children and assembling activity kits for hospitalized pediatric patients. That means club president of

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers set aside all topics baseball on Thursday for a higher purpose.

Every full-time employee based in Los Angeles assembled at Dodger Stadium for a Day of Service, building playhouses for underserved children and assembling activity kits for hospitalized pediatric patients.

That means club president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts picked up a paintbrush or a hand tool and dived right in as the Dodgers partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Project Sunshine and Bank of America, all part of this week’s Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour.

“Most of our time and energy in baseball operations is spent on doing everything we can to win as many games as possible and, ultimately, bring a championship back to Los Angeles,” said Friedman. “But days like this off the field where, as an organization, we can come together and the impact we can make collectively in our community makes it even more special.”

As part of the tour, the Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation awarded $105,000 to the participating nonprofit organizations. Funds support the Habitat LA Playhouse Build Program for 300 participants and the Home Preservation Program. The playhouses built with Habitat LA will be donated to several organizations, including A Place Called Home, I Have a Dream Foundation, Para Los Niños, Proyecto Pastoral, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy, Bresee Foundation, LA's BEST, William Mead Homes, Echo Park Youth Center, El Centro Del Pueblo and the Dream Center. Project Sunshine funding will support 5,000 activity kits which will be distributed to patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

“I’m continually amazed at how much enthusiasm this organization has to serving,” said Roberts. “That bleeds down to the clubhouse and dugout.”

A half-dozen players participated, as did virtually the entire front office, including dozens of vice presidents and higher.

“My days go back to Atlanta and Habitat was formed in Georgia,” said Bob Wolfe, club executive vice president who previously teamed with Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten to help run the Braves and Nationals. “Started very small; Jimmy Carter was behind it. And to see that organization grow into what it’s become is a credit to those people who run it and the people who are here. And it’s great to be part of that. I kind of feel I’ve been involved in it all my life.”

Thursday’s event was a particularly good fit for Bank of America, a title sponsor of the community tour.

“If there’s anything we believe can help individuals and families really break the shackles of poverty and set them on a path for improved health, better education and long-term success, we believe it’s home ownership,” said Jennifer Lee of Bank of America. “We’re very happy to join [the Dodgers] in leading like champions, serving with purpose and inspiring our communities.”

Naomi Rodriguez, Dodgers vice president for external affairs and community relations, said Thursday’s organization-wide event will become a permanent fixture of the annual community tour.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.