Dodgers release statement on Astros' penalties

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers on Monday night issued the following statement in response to Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros:

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s punishment of the Houston Astros as it’s inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club. The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series and will have no further comment at this time.”

The statement was in response to discipline meted out earlier Monday by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who issued one-year suspensions to Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who were then dismissed by club owner Jim Crane.

Manfred’s actions came with the release of the results of MLB’s investigation into allegations that the Astros violated rules by using technological devices to steal opponents’ signs during the 2017 season, which concluded with Houston defeating the Dodgers in the World Series.

Manfred also stripped the club of its top two picks in each of the 2020 and 2021 Drafts and fined the club $5 million. Discipline of current Boston manager Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach during the 2017 season, is expected after MLB concludes an investigation into allegations that the Red Sox also violated rules in 2018 with Cora at the helm.

Manfred wrote that the sign-stealing scheme was driven by Astros players, but none were disciplined. The severe punishment of Luhnow and Hinch, Manfred wrote, was appropriate because they had direct oversight of the players and had been warned, as had all clubs, that management would be held accountable for violations of policy concerning sign stealing. The Astros were not stripped of their World Series title.

