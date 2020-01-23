Gray, Downs among 21 NRIs to Dodgers camp
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training camp -- including highly regarded prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, who were acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Reds.
The complete list:
Left-handed pitchers
Right-handed pitchers
Brett de Geus
Josiah Gray
Marshall Kasowski
Jordan Sheffield
Edwin Uceta
Catchers
Connor Wong
Infielders
Jacob Amaya
Jeter Downs
Omar Estevez
Cristian Santana
Outfielders
Anthony Garcia
Jeren Kendall
Zach Reks
Cody Thomas
The group includes nine players listed among the top 30 prospects in the organization by MLB Pipeline: Gray (4), Downs (5), Amaya (13), Estevez (15), Uceta (21), Santana (23), Sheffield (26), Kasowski (27) and Wong (28).
The seven with Major League experience are Guduan, Lobstein, McAllister, Ramos, Gale, Lobaton and Joe. Gale played briefly for the Dodgers last year.
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.