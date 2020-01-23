 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Gray, Downs among 21 NRIs to Dodgers camp

By Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
4:58 PM EST

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training camp -- including highly regarded prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, who were acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Reds.

The complete list:

Left-handed pitchers
Reymin Guduan
Kyle Lobstein

Right-handed pitchers
Brett de Geus
Josiah Gray
Marshall Kasowski
Zach McAllister
Edubray Ramos
Jordan Sheffield
Edwin Uceta

Catchers
Rocky Gale
Jose Lobaton
Connor Wong

Infielders
Jacob Amaya
Jeter Downs
Omar Estevez
Connor Joe
Cristian Santana

Outfielders
Anthony Garcia
Jeren Kendall
Zach Reks
Cody Thomas

The group includes nine players listed among the top 30 prospects in the organization by MLB Pipeline: Gray (4), Downs (5), Amaya (13), Estevez (15), Uceta (21), Santana (23), Sheffield (26), Kasowski (27) and Wong (28).

The seven with Major League experience are Guduan, Lobstein, McAllister, Ramos, Gale, Lobaton and Joe. Gale played briefly for the Dodgers last year.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.

