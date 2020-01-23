Gray, Downs among 21 NRIs to Dodgers camp

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training camp -- including highly regarded prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, who were acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Reds. The complete list: Left-handed pitchers Reymin Guduan

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training camp -- including highly regarded prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, who were acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Reds.

The complete list:

Left-handed pitchers

Reymin Guduan

Kyle Lobstein

Right-handed pitchers

Brett de Geus

Josiah Gray

Marshall Kasowski

Zach McAllister

Edubray Ramos

Jordan Sheffield

Edwin Uceta

Catchers

Rocky Gale

Jose Lobaton

Connor Wong

Infielders

Jacob Amaya

Jeter Downs

Omar Estevez

Connor Joe

Cristian Santana

Outfielders

Anthony Garcia

Jeren Kendall

Zach Reks

Cody Thomas

The group includes nine players listed among the top 30 prospects in the organization by MLB Pipeline: Gray (4), Downs (5), Amaya (13), Estevez (15), Uceta (21), Santana (23), Sheffield (26), Kasowski (27) and Wong (28).

The seven with Major League experience are Guduan, Lobstein, McAllister, Ramos, Gale, Lobaton and Joe. Gale played briefly for the Dodgers last year.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.