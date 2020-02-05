LA sending Joc to Angels in Mookie fallout (reports)

LOS ANGELES -- The ripple effect of the Dodgers’ reported acquisition of star outfielder Mookie Betts on Tuesday night included an unconfirmed trade of popular outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports that an additional piece may be

LOS ANGELES -- The ripple effect of the Dodgers’ reported acquisition of star outfielder Mookie Betts on Tuesday night included an unconfirmed trade of popular outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo , according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports that an additional piece may be Dodgers outfield prospect Andy Pages.

The Dodgers have not commented on any deals.

TRADE BREAKDOWN

DODGERS GET: IF Luis Rengifo

ANGELS GET: OF Joc Pederson, OF Andy Pages (prospect)

Pederson, who slugged a career-high 36 homers in 2019 playing almost exclusively against right-handed pitching, appears to have been moved to create room for Betts both in the outfield and on the payroll, helping keep the Dodgers below the competitive balance tax.

The 22-year-old Rengifo is primarily a second baseman on a roster now loaded with middle infielders, as the Dodgers have Corey Seager to start at shortstop and rookie Gavin Lux at second base, unless another trade is coming or any of those players are added to this deal as things develop. With Max Muncy at first base, backups in the middle infield include Enrique Hernández and Chris Taylor.

Pederson, like Betts, is eligible to be a free agent after the 2020 season. All of his home runs in 2019 came against right-handers and 24 of them came at home, the fourth-highest total in Dodger Stadium history.

The 27-year-old, an All-Star in 2015, earned $5 million in ‘19 and MLB Trade Rumors projected him to receive a salary of $8.5 million in 2020. Pederson and the Dodgers had so far failed to agree on a salary amount and were expected to go to an arbitration hearing in February.

Pederson’s trade lines up A.J. Pollock to be the Dodgers’ starting left fielder heading into Spring Training. Hernandez, Taylor, Matt Beaty and Kyle Garlick also figure to vie for playing time in the outfield.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.