The Dodgers' Max Muncy bobblehead is epic trolling

The 2019 MLB season offered some great trash talk.

Pete Alonso and Chris Paddack got into it about the relative merits of winning Rookie of the Month for April versus Rookie of the Year. Alonso got the last laugh on both counts.

Marcus Stroman responded to the notion that he wouldn't have been a valuable Deadline addition to the Yankees with a classic invocation of the scoreboard.

But the best burn of the season came after Dodgers slugger Max Muncy hit a home run off Giants starter Madison Bumgarner and watched it sail out of the stadium into McCovey Cove. Bumgarner took exception to it in the moment, but Muncy dismissed those concerns for good with an epic postgame quote:

"If you don't want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean." 😂@maxmuncy9 on his 1st inning HR off Madison Bumgarner. pic.twitter.com/lBSkGADMQd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 9, 2019

It doesn't matter whether Muncy's ball technically landed in the ocean or not, "go get it out of the ocean" was an instant classic. Shirts quoting the burn were made and worn by none other than Muncy himself.

The 2020 season marks a new year, but it certainly does not mark the end of "go get it out of the ocean." During their home-opening series, the Dodgers are commemorating the moment with a bobblehead of Muncy pointing where one might go to retrieve that June 2019 dinger. You'll never guess who they'll be playing that night.

The Dodgers went there.



They’ll be giving out this Max Muncy “Go get it out of the ocean” bobblehead on March 28.... versus the Giants pic.twitter.com/X94VYpJC7Y — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) February 13, 2020

Granted, Bumgarner is no longer on the Giants after signing with the D-backs this offseason, but the beef was always bigger than Muncy versus Bumgarner: It was a statement that the rivalry between the Dodgers and Giants was as alive and hot as ever.

We're sure that if Muncy has his way, that March 28 showdown will result in another Giants pitcher tasked with fetching a ball out of an ocean-resembling body of water adjacent to Oracle Park.