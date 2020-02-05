Dodgers, White Sox report to camp for 2020

Camelback Ranch-Glendale (CR-G) begins its 12th season as the spring home of the Chicago White Sox and defending National League West Division champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 when the campus opens to fans for the first White Sox pitcher and catcher workouts. Dodgers pitchers

Camelback Ranch-Glendale (CR-G) begins its 12th season as the spring home of the Chicago White Sox and defending National League West Division champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 when the campus opens to fans for the first White Sox pitcher and catcher workouts. Dodgers pitchers and catchers report the following day on Thursday, February 13.

Full-squad workouts begin the following week — Monday morning, February 17 (White Sox) and Tuesday morning, February 18 (Dodgers).

Daily Workouts Free To The Public

Morning workouts are open to the public free of charge. The White Sox side of the CR-G campus opens daily at 9 a.m. beginning Wednesday, February 12, and the Dodgers side follows on Thursday, February 13. Beginning Friday, February 14, fans can secure the new 2020 Spring Training on-field caps and merchandise and enjoy ballpark fare when the Clubhouse Store and a concession stand in the stadium’s center field courtyard open during workouts. Restroom facilities are available every day.

Glendale’s Spring Training Open House – February 15

During the first Saturday workout of the season on February 15, Camelback Ranch will celebrate its local community with Glendale’s Spring Training Open House. Community members and fans can enjoy free admission from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and easy access via the new Ballpark Boulevard extension. In addition to pitcher and catcher workouts, festivities will include:

· Free Vienna Beef hot dogs for the first 750 fans (one per person)

· Autograph session with a former Dodger and White Sox player

· Run the Bases on a Camelback Ranch-Glendale field

· Interactive areas and raffle prizes

Cactus League Baseball At The Ranch

CR-G hosts a 30-game schedule in 2020 that features Cactus League baseball daily at The Ranch beginning Saturday, February 22 and concluding Sunday, March 22.

The Dodgers and White Sox face each other three times in 2020 with the first meeting at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, February 24. Their two other meetings are the schedule’s final two Saturdays (March 14 and 21).

The hometown Arizona Diamondbacks visit CR-G twice as do the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, rivals of the White Sox and Dodgers. The D-backs play at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, February 29 (Dodgers) and Sunday, March 22 (White Sox). The Cubs travel to Glendale to challenge the Dodgers in their spring opener on Sunday, February 23 and the White Sox on Friday, March 13. The Angels visit The Ranch for the White Sox spring debut on Saturday, February 22 while the Halos and Dodgers tangle on Wednesday, February 26. The Giants visit The Ranch on Tuesday, February 25 to square off against the White Sox and again on Wednesday, March 4 to face the Dodgers.

Rounding out the 2020 slate of games at CR-G are appearances by the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the CR-G ticket office.

Order online HERE.

Order by phone: Call 800-905-3315.

Purchase in person: The CR-G ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MST during workouts. On game days, the ticket office remains open for 30 minutes following the conclusion of play.

Single-game tickets start at just $10 per game. Fans save by purchasing single-game tickets in advance. Day-of-game ticket purchases are subject to a $3 price increase.

Season tickets and mini-plans plus group tickets, including suites, the Budweiser Legends Deck and the All-You-Can-Eat Patio, remain available for purchase. Click HERE or call the CR-G ticket office (623-302-5099).