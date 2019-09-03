 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Pirates hire Kelly as bench coach

By Matt Kelly @mattkellyMLB
2:16 PM EST

The Pirates announced Saturday the hiring of Don Kelly as their new bench coach under manager Derek Shelton.

Kelly, 39, was the Astros’ bench coach during the 2019 campaign. He is a former utility player for the Pirates, D-backs, Tigers and Marlins. The Tigers drafted him out of Pittsburgh’s Point Park University in the eighth round of the 2001 MLB Draft, and he went to high school in Mount Lebanon, Pa., a Pittsburgh suburb. Kelly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pirates in ’06, and he made his big league debut with the club the following year, his only season with the Bucs. After retiring from play following the 2016 season, Kelly worked as a scout and assistant on the Tigers’ player development staff before the Astros hired him in November of last year.

The Pirates also announced that they are retaining hitting coach Rick Eckstein, third-base coach Joey Cora and Justin Meccage, who was assistant pitching coach in 2018-19, but his role is to be determined in '20. General manager Ben Cherington and Shelton must also decide the fate of the remaining coaches from last year’s staff: bullpen coach Euclides Rojas, first-base coache Kimera Bartee and coach Dave Jauss.

