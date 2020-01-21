Storen inks Minors deal with Phils (source)

PHILADELPHIA -- Drew Storen will be fighting for a Phillies bullpen job this spring. A source told MLB.com on Tuesday that the Phillies signed Storen to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp next month in Clearwater, Fla. He will make $750,000 if he makes the

A source told MLB.com on Tuesday that the Phillies signed Storen to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp next month in Clearwater, Fla. He will make $750,000 if he makes the team. USA Today was the first to report the news. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Expect the Phillies to make a few more moves like this before camp opens next month. They are seeking pitching and bench help.

Storen, 32, was a mainstay in the Nationals’ bullpen from 2010-15 before losing his closer’s job to Jonathan Papelbon in the second half of ’15. Storen has not pitched in the big leagues since '17, when he went 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA and a 4.88 FIP in 58 appearances with the Reds. He had Tommy John surgery that September, causing him to miss the entire ’18 season. In '19, he made nine appearances for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Royals' system, posting a 7.84 ERA.