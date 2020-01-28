Report: Baker nearing deal to manage Astros

The Astros could be on the verge of hiring Dusty Baker to be their new manager, according to a report Tuesday from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Per Nightengale, Baker's contract has yet to be finalized. The club has not confirmed that it has offered Baker the position. Baker would replace

The Astros could be on the verge of hiring Dusty Baker to be their new manager, according to a report Tuesday from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Per Nightengale, Baker's contract has yet to be finalized. The club has not confirmed that it has offered Baker the position.

Baker would replace AJ Hinch, who was dismissed by owner Jim Crane earlier this month, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow, following MLB's investigation into the Astros' sign stealing during the 2017 season.

Baker, 70, has managed 22 seasons in the Major Leagues. He was most recently manager of the Nationals from 2016-17, leading Washington to the National League East division title both seasons.

Baker has a record of 1,863-1,636 as an MLB manager, a .532 winning percentage, and has led his team to the postseason nine times. His managerial career began in 1993 with the Giants, with whom he spent 10 seasons and won the NL pennant in 2002. Baker then managed the Cubs for four seasons from 2003-06 and the Reds for six seasons from 2008-13 before joining the Nationals.