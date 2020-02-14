Baker on Greinke being late: 'He's Zack Greinke'

This week saw pitchers and catchers dust off their gloves across the Major Leagues, but one notable name is yet to be seen. Astros right-hander Zack Greinke has not reported to Spring Training. And when Houston manager Dusty Baker was asked why, Baker had a pretty simple answer. “No,” Baker

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke has not reported to Spring Training. And when Houston manager Dusty Baker was asked why, Baker had a pretty simple answer.

“No,” Baker said. “Other than he’s Zack Greinke. I’ve got no problem with that.”

Greinke will report to camp on Feb. 22, according to Baker. This will be the right-hander's 17th season in a Major League career that includes an American League Cy Young Award, six All-Star Game selections and two league ERA titles. He’s also coming off a vintage 2019 campaign in which he went 18-5 with a 2.93 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP, won eight of his 10 starts after arriving to Houston via trade and submitted several strong performances in October.

Greinke has also famously taken his time building up his velocity, generating headlines in February and March with mid-80s readings on the radar guns before going on to submit typically excellent regular-season performances. So, in some respects, he’s likely earned the right to start the year at his own pace. Baker, for the record, added that Greinke is healthy and should be ready for the Astros’ first regular-season series against the Angels.

The Astros will lean a little more heavily on Greinke this year after the departure of Gerrit Cole via free agency. Greinke and Justin Verlander will headline Houston’s rotation, with Lance McCullers Jr., Brad Peacock, Jose Urquidy and top prospect Forrest Whitley expected to compete for the remaining spots.