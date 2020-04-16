Baker's #TheNextHighFive challenge to aid kids

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker helped invent the high-five 43 years ago. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Baker is seeking new ways to evolve the celebratory gesture into a non-contact celebration. And he’s doing it for charity. As part of National High Five Day, Baker is

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker helped invent the high-five 43 years ago. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Baker is seeking new ways to evolve the celebratory gesture into a non-contact celebration. And he’s doing it for charity.

As part of National High Five Day, Baker is teaming up with SC Johnson and Save the Children to launch #TheNextHighFive challenge by inviting people to join in on social media by posting their own high-five versions in a short video or picture. For each action through #TheNextHighFive campaign, SC Johnson will make an incremental donation to Save the Children to fund its personal hygiene educational and awareness campaigns and important COVID-19 response efforts.

With the help of his son, Darren, Baker unveiled his reinvented high-five in a video posted Thursday on social media. Baker's first high-five was captured in a photograph in 1977 when, as a member of the Dodgers, he hit a home run against the Astros and high-fived teammate Glenn Burke at Dodger Stadium.

"I am proud of how the Astros have stepped up to support our community in need," Baker said in a statement. "I am glad we can also help SC Johnson and Save the Children with this fun way to keep kids safe. It is great to see two great organizations partner to help families -- and I hope The Next High Five is as fun as the first high five."

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.