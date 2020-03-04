Bundy's hot spring; Peña's ETA; Canning update

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy continued his strong spring with 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Mariners on Wednesday, running his total to 7 1/3 shutout frames in Cactus League play. Bundy allowed his first hit of the spring -- a leadoff single from J.P. Crawford in the

Bundy allowed his first hit of the spring -- a leadoff single from J.P. Crawford in the third -- but didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in the Angels' 2-0 win at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He’s now struck out 11, walked one and allowed one hit so far this spring. He came back out for the fourth inning at 42 pitches and was removed after striking out Evan White looking.

"I felt good," Bundy said. "I was able to get in all the pitches I needed to get in today. I was able to get that fourth up in the fourth inning, so that was a big step."

Bundy, acquired in an offseason trade with the Orioles for four Minor Leaguers, said he wasn’t working on any specific pitches, but is looking to improve his command. Bundy, though, has been pleased so far, especially considering he’s issued just one walk and has been heeding new pitching coach Mickey Callaway’s mantra of throwing strikes.

“Just trying to refine everything I have and locate the ball better,” Bundy said. “You can always locate better. After every single game, you can go back and look, and usually there are pitches you can locate better. That's all I do in Spring Training -- try to locate the best I can."

La Stella scratched

Tommy La Stella was slated to bat leadoff and start at second base against the Mariners on Wednesday but was scratched with back stiffness. However, La Stella’s injury isn’t considered serious. Luis Rengifo started in La Stella’s place and went 0-for-3.

Peña not expected to be ready for Opening Day

Félix Peña has been making good progress after undergoing right knee surgery in August, but he isn't likely to be ready for Opening Day, Maddon said Wednesday. Peña has yet to pitch in a Cactus League game though he has been throwing bullpens without any issues. He’s expected to open the year on the injured list and then could rejoin the club as a starter or reliever. He also has Minor League options.

“I don’t have a finish line, but he’s throwing really well,” Maddon said. “It’s getting to the point that probably not [Opening Day], but if in fact it’s later than that, I don’t think it’s going to be much later than that. He’s doing really well.”

Canning to get second opinion

Right-hander Griffin Canning , who has been shut down with right elbow discomfort, will get a second opinion on his elbow on Thursday and will get the results on Friday. Canning is essentially finding out whether his elbow issue is related to his ulnar collateral ligament or his joint. Canning isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the season no matter the diagnosis, but the Angels are hopeful he’ll avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Angels tidbits

• Reliever Ty Buttrey , who has been sidelined by an intercostal strain, threw a bullpen session without any issues on Wednesday. He could appear in a game by the end of the week.

• Outfielder Michael Hermosillo is dealing with some pain in his right hip and was held out on Wednesday as a precaution. But Hermosillo, who homered on Tuesday, said Wednesday that he’s feeling healthy and excited after being out last year until June with a core injury. He could make the club as an extra outfielder.

“It’s good for morale and confidence just to not start the season off on the training table,” Hermosillo said. “Just being healthy and having a positive mindset has been really good.”

• Center fielder Mike Trout was hit by two pitches in Wednesday’s game against the Mariners, getting grazed on his elbow guard in the first on a pitch from Justin Dunn and getting plunked on his knee by Brandon Brennan in the sixth. Trout released a statement through the club during the game, saying, “I’m fine.”

• The Angels are using Thursday’s day off as a complete off-day, as they have no "B" games scheduled and players are encouraged to stay away from the ballpark unless they need treatment.

“We need to rest the body and the mind,” Maddon said. “That’s actually very healthy.”

Up next

After an off-day on Thursday, the Angels have split-squad action against the Royals on Friday, traveling to Surprise for a game at 12:05 p.m. PT and hosting a game at Tempe Diablo Stadium at 12:10 p.m. PT. Lefty Jose Suarez will start at Surprise Stadium while right-hander Julio Teheran starts the home game.