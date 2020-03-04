Bundy's hot spring; Peña's ETA; Canning update
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy continued his strong spring with 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Mariners on Wednesday, running his total to 7 1/3 shutout frames in Cactus League play. Bundy allowed his first hit of the spring -- a leadoff single from J.P. Crawford in the
Bundy allowed his first hit of the spring -- a leadoff single from J.P. Crawford in the third -- but didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in the Angels' 2-0 win at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He’s now struck out 11, walked one and allowed one hit so far this spring. He came back out for the fourth inning at 42 pitches and was removed after striking out Evan White looking.
"I felt good," Bundy said. "I was able to get in all the pitches I needed to get in today. I was able to get that fourth up in the fourth inning, so that was a big step."
Bundy, acquired in an offseason trade with the Orioles for four Minor Leaguers, said he wasn’t working on any specific pitches, but is looking to improve his command. Bundy, though, has been pleased so far, especially considering he’s issued just one walk and has been heeding new pitching coach Mickey Callaway’s mantra of throwing strikes.
“Just trying to refine everything I have and locate the ball better,” Bundy said. “You can always locate better. After every single game, you can go back and look, and usually there are pitches you can locate better. That's all I do in Spring Training -- try to locate the best I can."
La Stella scratched
Peña not expected to be ready for Opening Day
“I don’t have a finish line, but he’s throwing really well,” Maddon said. “It’s getting to the point that probably not [Opening Day], but if in fact it’s later than that, I don’t think it’s going to be much later than that. He’s doing really well.”
Canning to get second opinion
Right-hander
Angels tidbits
• Reliever
• Outfielder
“It’s good for morale and confidence just to not start the season off on the training table,” Hermosillo said. “Just being healthy and having a positive mindset has been really good.”
• Center fielder
• The Angels are using Thursday’s day off as a complete off-day, as they have no "B" games scheduled and players are encouraged to stay away from the ballpark unless they need treatment.
“We need to rest the body and the mind,” Maddon said. “That’s actually very healthy.”
Up next
After an off-day on Thursday, the Angels have split-squad action against the Royals on Friday, traveling to Surprise for a game at 12:05 p.m. PT and hosting a game at Tempe Diablo Stadium at 12:10 p.m. PT. Lefty Jose Suarez will start at Surprise Stadium while right-hander Julio Teheran starts the home game.
