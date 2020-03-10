Cards' top prospect describes typical spring day

JUPITER, Fla. -- After a breakout 2019 season, Dylan Carlson finds himself on the cusp of reaching the Majors with the Cardinals. Ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the 21-year-old outfielder dished to MLB.com on his daily routine and mindset during his second Spring

JUPITER, Fla. -- After a breakout 2019 season, Dylan Carlson finds himself on the cusp of reaching the Majors with the Cardinals.

Ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, the 21-year-old outfielder dished to MLB.com on his daily routine and mindset during his second Spring Training:

Rise and shine

"Usually, I'm waking up around 6:30, leave where I'm at around 6:45 and get here around 7. From there, depending on what the day is, [it's] either some sort of lift or hitting in the cage or something involving that, [then] into breakfast and the meeting of the day."

Most important meal of the day

"We've got a pretty good spread in there usually. It's pretty much a constant cycle of pancakes, waffles or French toast, and then an omelet with chicken, spinach and peppers. On the pancakes or the waffles, I'll usually put peanut butter and honey just to switch it up from doing syrup every day. And then with the French toast, I'll do syrup."

Second time around in camp

"It's a little different just because I'm a little more familiar with everyone now. The relationships are a little different, where I'm at in the locker room and things like that. But besides that, it's all been the same. The same goal, the same everything. I'm just looking forward and having a great time."

Competing for open spot

"It's not even something I look at. I just try to find a way to get better every day, contribute, help this team any way I can. Just be ready whenever the time comes. That's my ultimate goal. It's all about keeping it simple. Simplify it as much as possible "

Switching it up

"My dad has been a coach my whole life. I would go from school to watch practice. I would put the ball on the tee and hit right-handed. When I was 6, I remember seeing one of the players bat left-handed, so I put a ball on a tee and hit left-handed. From then on, it was just something my dad and I would do."

Spring's on-base machine

"I didn't notice [reaching base in eight straight plate appearances] until everyone came in here after I didn't get on. It was one of those things, my job every time I go up there is try to find a way on base. I felt like I was getting on a lot. It was spread out over days, so that helped me not notice it as much, I guess."

Clocking out

"Usually, I'm here every day until whenever the game ends. Game at 1 o'clock, usually I'm out of here around 5 o'clock -- whether I need some treatment after the game or stretch, shower, whatever sort of thing I've got. Then back to the hotel."

In for the night

"Depending on how strenuous the day was, I'll base it off of that. Usually I go back, maybe read a little bit, a little bit of video games, probably grab dinner with someone. And after that, pretty much get to bed because as we said earlier, I'm up fairly early."

Reading list

"'Ego is the Enemy.' It's a book Paul Goldschmidt recommended to me. I've been on that, reading and talking to him about it. It's been pretty cool."

Go play your video games

"'Fortnite' and 'Call of Duty.' I actually play with a couple guys in here. Out of the people I play with, Roel Ramirez, he's pretty good. Kodi Whitley's pretty good, too. I'm all right. I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not the best at the game by any means. I'm there for the fun and help pass time and all that good stuff."

Keeping up with the Carlsons

"I also have a younger brother who's in college [at Long Beach State], so I'll watch some of his games on my iPad whenever they play: one time during the week and Friday, Saturday, Sunday. On Saturdays and Sundays, they usually play around 3 their time, so it's 6 here. It works out. Getting back from the park, I'll turn it on, watch, see a couple of his at-bats before I go to bed."

Nightie night

"I try to wind down and get off all the electronics by 9:30-10, and then I'm usually trying to be asleep by 10-10:30, that way I get my eight hours."