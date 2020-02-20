Vólquez out to prove there's more left in tank

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Turns out, veteran right-hander Edinson Vólquez had no intention of retiring this winter. “He kept telling me he was going to play,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He kept saying he was going to play with us. He was begging at the end of the year. ‘Give me

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Turns out, veteran right-hander Edinson Vólquez had no intention of retiring this winter.

“He kept telling me he was going to play,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He kept saying he was going to play with us. He was begging at the end of the year. ‘Give me a chance. I’ll take a non-roster, I don’t care. I will make your team.’”

The Rangers gave him the non-roster invite to camp, but at age 36, he has an uphill battle to make the Opening Day squad on a team with 38 pitchers in camp. Vólquez still averages 93 miles per hour on his fastball and has a plus changeup, but he also has much wear-and-tear on his arm, including two Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries in his career.

“He is going to show plus stuff,” Woodward said. “We love who he is and what value he brings off the field. Obviously, he still has to pitch, but it was coming out of his hand good the other day. Still has a plus changeup. If we feel like he’s a good match, he has a chance to make the team.”

A big test for Vólquez will be if he can pitch back-to-back games and still be effective.

“Obviously if there is a health risk, it’s going to be tough to keep him,” Woodward said. “If he can’t pitch back to back, it’s going to be hard to keep him on the roster. I’m just being honest. But if he can, there isn’t any reason why he can’t be on the team.”

Kiner-Falefa at shortstop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be the Rangers’ starting shortstop for Friday’s Cactus League opener against the Royals. Elvis Andrus is ready to play but is going to keep getting extra work in the batting cages and against live batting practice pitchers on the backfields.

The Rangers are eager to see Kiner-Falefa play now that he is no longer focused on being a catcher. He is trying to win a spot as a utility infielder and is also showing more power with the bat.

“I am super impressed with Kiner and the work he has done in the offseason,” Woodward said. “He was a guy who definitely won the offseason, the way his body is moving. I have always loved the person and the attitude he brings, but now I am seeing the swing. He did everything we asked. He brings a lot of value. He can play everywhere on the field; he is one of our best defenders at second, short at third.”

He said it

“Tomorrow sets the tone. The one thing I do want to see is our attitude and our intent on every pitch. It is our strength, and I want to take it to another level where we don’t give up on any pitch.” -- Woodward on the first game of the Cactus League

Rangers beat

• The Rangers used outfielder Scott Heineman at first base last year to increase his versatility. This spring, the focus will be on outfield, since Heineman has a chance to make the team as a fourth outfielder.

• Jose Trevino is starting at catcher for Friday’s game. Robinson Chirinos is dealing with a sore hamstring muscle.

• Left-handers Kolby Allard and Taylor Hearn are the Rangers’ first two scheduled pitchers for Friday. They will be followed by right-handers Luis García, Derek Law, Jimmy Herget, Taylor Guerrieri and Arturo Reyes, and left-hander Kyle Bird.

• Friday’s game can be heard on www.texasrangers.com. It is the first of 13 Rangers games in the Cactus League that can be heard on the webcast.