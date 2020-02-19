Notes: E-Rod fit for takeoff; J.D. adjusts to spring

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- For the last several years, Eduardo Rodriguez had the chance to absorb the leadership and experience of fellow lefties David Price and Chris Sale. He was also able to lean on the ultimate professional in righty Rick Porcello. But as Rodriguez comes into this season without

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- For the last several years, Eduardo Rodriguez had the chance to absorb the leadership and experience of fellow lefties David Price and Chris Sale. He was also able to lean on the ultimate professional in righty Rick Porcello.

But as Rodriguez comes into this season without Price or Porcello, interim manager Ron Roenicke thinks the lefty is ready to take off on his own.

“We’re with each other every single day. We’re with each other more than with our families,” Roenicke said. “He had parts of four seasons with [Price]. He’s had all the time he’s wanted to talk to David, to talk to Chris as a left-hander and learn what to do and how to go about it.”

Rodriguez, who was Boston’s best starting pitcher last season and won 19 games, fired off two innings of live batting practice on Wednesday.

“He had a good up and down today,” Roenicke said. “His command is the main thing on why he is so good. It’s just slowly progressing.”

With Grapefruit League games set to start on Saturday, Roenicke said he knows when Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi will make their first spring starts. However, he wasn’t ready to share that information just yet.

J.D. on Spring Training: ‘How do I hit again?’

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez looks like a natural while putting up huge numbers every season, but he hardly feels like one during Spring Training.

As usual, Martinez has felt like a fish out of water in the early days of camp.

“Awful right now, but that’s how it is every year [for me],” Martinez said. “That’s not saying much. Every year is like that. I hate Spring Training just because you go out there and it’s like, ‘How do I hit again?’ You’re so lost.

“I was talking to the pitchers today, I’m like, ‘You guys probably come in here and feel good.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, making these guys look dumb.’ They’re making everybody look foolish at the plate and we’re sitting there wondering how they heck we’re going to hit.”

Martinez hit during live BP in Wednesday’s workout and described it like this.

“I swung today, but I was just swinging with a prayer,” he said.

When does Martinez finally start to feel like himself in Spring Training?

“Probably the last two weeks. I’m long,” Martinez said. “I’m different, man. Some guys come in, these young guys, every spring they come out and they’re hitting home runs every other night and I’m like, ‘How the heck do you do that?’ I don’t get it. I just look awful. I’m not a spring player.”

Devers to arrive Thursday

One star player has been missing in the early days of camp for the Red Sox and for good reason. Third baseman Rafael Devers was in the Dominican Republic witnessing the birth of his daughter.

The lefty masher flew to Fort Myers on Wednesday and will take his physical on Thursday with the hope it’s over in time that he can participate in the team workout.

Plawecki keeps focus away from Lucroy

Kevin Plawecki came into camp sure to be the No. 2 catcher for the Red Sox. But that’s no longer such a sure thing with veteran Jonathan Lucroy having finalized a Minor League contract that includes an invite to Spring Training. Lucroy underwent his physical on Wednesday and will start working out with Boston on Thursday.

When Roenicke managed the Brewers from 2011-15, Lucroy was there the entire time.

“It’s baseball,” Plawecki said. “Every team has competition. It’s part of the game. I try not to worry too much about it. Just go out there and do what I know I’m capable of doing. I can’t control anything. It’s just up to me to focus on what I need to do to get prepared and ready for the season. You can’t think too much about it. It is what it is.”