Notes: Díaz brings thump; Hoffman to hill

Díaz, 29, is in Rockies camp on a Minor League contract, competing with fellow non-roster invitee Drew Butera , 36, to give the Rockies a complement to left-handed-hitting Tony Wolters . Rookie Dom Nuñez , a lefty hitter who debuted last year with 16 games, is the only other catcher on the 40-man Major League roster, so opportunity exists for an experienced right-handed-hitting catcher -- a key figure in the Rockies’ roster construction.

Wolters’ 112 games caught last year were tied for second-most in club history. Even if he increases that, the Rockies offer more playing time to multiple catchers than teams with a traditional starter/backup system.

Last year, Díaz’s chance to transition into the No. 1 role with the Pirates was derailed from the start. He missed nearly a month because of a viral infection, which he described at the time as bacteria in the stomach. He managed 101 games (.241/.296/.307, 2 HR, 28 RBIs) but was non-tendered after the season.

At times he has displayed thump, such as during the .286/.339/.452 performance in 2018, with 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 82 games for the Pirates.

“I can’t say what I’m going to do, but I prepare myself for big things,” said Díaz, who declined to detail the effect of the illness last year, for fear it would sound like an excuse. “I’ve got a goal, and my goal is big.

“I’m going to try to do my best, and I know I can hit in the big leagues. I just have to wait and see what happens.”

Defensively, he was dinged on pitch framing -- a minus-9 runs extra strikes last season, according to Statcast. He was judged at minus-3 the previous year. The stat tends to fluctuate, since the formula for borderline pitchers includes the umpire, the pitcher and even the batter. But Díaz is honing a one-knee stance, with the bases empty, to help frame lower pitches.

Rockies manager Bud Black, who said Díaz comes highly recommended from former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, is intrigued by Díaz, especially if the thump he showed in 2018 can increase.

“Clint and I had a great conversation, and Clint was a big advocate of Elias, thought he was a tremendous bounce-back candidate,” Black said. “He’s got some bat-to-ball skills. A couple years ago he had 10 homers. Last year, the power was down, but I think the power is in there. It’s a handsy swing, but there’s some strength to it.”

Starting off the Cactus League

Black said right-hander Jeff Hoffman , competing for a spot at the back of the rotation, will start the Cactus League opener Saturday against the D-backs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Also scheduled to pitch is righty Antonio Santos , who last season had 96 strikeouts and 18 walks in 99 1/3 innings at Class A Advanced Lancaster and 44 strikeouts and 10 walks in 45 2/3 innings at Double-A Hartford.