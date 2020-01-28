Bonifácio has Minors deal with Nats (source)

A former member of the Nationals is returning to the team. Emilio Bonifácio, who played for the club in 2008, signed a Minor League deal, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The 11-year veteran will earn $1 million if he makes the team. The club has not confirmed the deal.

The addition of Bonifácio gives the Nats defensive versatility. Over his Major League career, he has played second base, third base and shortstop, as well as all three outfield positions.

Bonifácio played for the Durham Bulls, the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, last season. He hit .286/.353/.475 with 36 RBIs, eight home runs and an .828 OPS over 76 games. This offseason, he batted .267/.384/.350 in 19 games of Dominican Winter League competition for Tigres del Licey.

Bonifácio, who turns 35 in April, last played in the Major Leagues in 2017 as a member of the Braves. He posted a .132/.150/.211 slash line in 38 games. Bonifácio also has played for the D-backs, Marlins, Blue Jays, Royals, Cubs and White Sox since making his debut in ‘07 with Arizona.

The Nationals acquired Bonifácio from the D-backs in July 2008 in exchange for Jon Rauch. The club included him in a trade with the Marlins that November for Scott Olsen and Josh Willingham.

Jessica Camerato is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter @jessicacamerato.