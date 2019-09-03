Sogard, Crew agree to 1-year deal (report)

The Brewers have agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with a club option for 2021 with Eric Sogard, according to a report Wednesday from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. The deal, which the team hasn't confirmed, is pending a physical. Sogard played two seasons in Milwaukee from 2017-18. The

The deal, which the team hasn't confirmed, is pending a physical.

Sogard played two seasons in Milwaukee from 2017-18. The utility infielder had a solid first year with the Brewers, hitting .273 with a .393 on-base percentage in 299 plate appearances, but he struggled in 2018 and was released that September.

Sogard bounced back with a career year in 2019. In 110 games split between the Blue Jays, who signed him last December, and the Rays, who acquired him from Toronto just before the Trade Deadline, the 33-year-old hit .290/.353/.457 with a career-high 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

While Sogard has played all around the infield and even some outfield, he played primarily second base in 2019. In his first stint in Milwaukee, he played second and shortstop.