Nats option Fedde, five others to Minor Leagues

The Nationals made roster moves on Thursday, optioning players from the Spring Training roster to the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

Right-hander Erick Fedde and catcher Tres Barrera were optioned to the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies. Fedde had been in the mix for the fifth starter role with Joe Ross and Austin Voth, as he also was last season. Of the three pitchers, Fedde had an option remaining. This spring, the 27-year-old appeared in three games (two starts) and threw a total of 7 1/3 innings with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out seven, walked four and held batters to a .185 average.

Barrera, 25, is ranked as the Nats’ No. 19 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He hit .143 over six games in Florida.

The Nationals optioned four players to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators: right-handed relievers James Bourque and Kyle Finnegan , infielder Adrian Sanchez and outfielder Andrew Stevenson .

Bourque and Finnegan were among pitchers whom manager Dave Martinez praised prior to the suspension of Spring Training games. Bourque, Washington's No. 23 prospect, fanned a team-high 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings. He posted a 2.84 ERA over six games and limited hitters to a .136 batting average. Finnegan, 28, is pursuing his Major League debut after seven years in the Minors. He made five appearances out of the bullpen for a total of five innings, and he posted a 5.40 ERA and .167 opponent's batting average.

Stevenson was a 26th man candidate as a left-hander who can be utilized in both outfield and pinch-hitting roles. He hit .276/.400/.310 this spring, and has logged time with the Nationals for the last three years.

Sanchez, 29, has played in the Nationals' Minor League system for parts of the past 13 seasons. He has appeared in 1,063 games in the Minors, compared to 90 on the big league level. Sanchez hit .250 with a home run in 16 Spring Training games.