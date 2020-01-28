Reds' Suárez has right shoulder surgery

CINCINNATI -- The Reds revealed some unexpected medical news on Tuesday, announcing that All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez has undergone surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder. The loose cartilage apparently is a result of Suárez recently injuring his shoulder in a swimming-pool mishap at his home in

The loose cartilage apparently is a result of Suárez recently injuring his shoulder in a swimming-pool mishap at his home in Pinecrest, Fla., about a week to 10 days ago. Team medical director Dr. Tim Kremchek performed the procedure.

“He came up and had an exam in Cincinnati, and we knew basically he was going to have surgery today on Friday,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “He’ll be in a sling for 3-5 days and start his rehab right away.”

Suárez’s “physical activity will be limited at the beginning of Spring Training. The team anticipates him to be ready to play toward the beginning of the regular season."

The Reds have another All-Star third baseman on their roster in Mike Moustakas, who was signed to a four-year, $64 million contract in December to become their second baseman. It’s possible that Moustakas could replace Suárez at third base if he’s not ready for the start of the regular season.

“I think we’re working through that right now,” Krall said. “We have not discussed what we need to do there. I think we need to figure out what his progression is going into Spring Training and what that’s going to limit him and how it’s going to affect the entire club as he progresses through his rehab.”

Center fielder Nick Senzel, a third baseman in the Minors, is not likely to see time at the corner-infield spot.

“I don’t see Nick Senzel going to play third base at the beginning of the season,” Krall said.

Over 159 games last season, Suárez batted .271 with a .930 OPS, 49 home runs and 103 RBIs. He finished second in the Major Leagues in homers while ranking sixth in the National League for total bases, eighth with a .572 slugging percentage and 10th in RBIs.

Suárez’s 29 homers after the All-Star break led the Majors. The 28-year-old is entering the third year of a seven-year, $66 million contract that runs through the 2024 season, with a $15 million club option for '25.