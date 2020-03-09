Eugenio Suárez (shoulder) nearing spring debut

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Optimism that third baseman Eugenio Suárez will be ready for Opening Day increased a little more for the Reds. On Monday, manager David Bell revealed that Suárez will make his 2020 spring debut in the lineup on Friday vs. the Rockies. “The plan is for him to

“The plan is for him to DH on Friday,” Bell said. “If that was to get adjusted, it would be sooner than that. Most likely, though, it will be Friday at the latest.”

Suárez, who was second in the Major Leagues last season with 49 home runs, underwent right shoulder surgery in late January after he was injured in a swimming pool accident at his Florida home. He came to Spring Training on time, but he was restricted from throwing or swinging a bat with both hands.

On Feb. 27, Suárez began a light throwing program, and hitting off a tee with both hands soon followed. Over the weekend, he was taking full batting practice on the field with his teammates.

“It looks normal,” Bell said. “It looks really good. He’s not having any issues with swinging. That’s why I said if [the playing schedule] was to get adjusted, it would just be sooner based on how good he looks right now.”