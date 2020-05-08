Reds' RBI Senior Spotlight: Evan Griswold

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the cancelation of all high school spring sports, local high seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of who were also regulars at

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the cancelation of all high school spring sports, local high seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of who were also regulars at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy over the years. With our Senior Spotlight Series, the Reds want to recognize these players for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavors, both on and off the field.

For a lot of student-athletes in this Senior Spotlight series, the disappointment of missing out on their senior season and final RBI season is alleviated by recalling the positive experience they had in previous years.

But for Evan Griswold, 2020 was to be his first Reds RBI season. The Miami Valley Christian Academy senior was recruited to play for RBI by high school teammate Gavin Bangert, who joined last year. The pitch to his fellow Lion was easily convincing enough to get Griswold on board.

“I was looking forward to a new team,” Griswold said. “Nothing against my previous team, but it was just time to move on and have a different chapter for my baseball career. Gavin helped me along the road, told me some great things. And Coach [Mark] Fowler was super personable and caring and helped me get involved.”

As much as Griswold was looking forward to joining RBI, Fowler was just as much looking forward to coaching Griswold.

“Evan’s willingness to accept and complete Reds Youth Academy and RBI requirements speaks to his character,” Fowler said. “At Miami Valley Christian Academy, he excelled in the classroom and on the baseball field. He is a talented player who has been featured by Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and Perfect Game. PBR announced Evan as a 2020 Ohio Division IV Preseason Honorable Mention All-State recipient.”

While Griswold didn’t get an opportunity to join his new teammates and coaches on the field, he did spend time with them at the Academy and completed the RBI requirements, part of which includes fulfilling 15 service hours. Griswold quickly took a liking to helping some of the Academy’s youngsters and instructing them how to play baseball and softball.

“My cousin is 10 years old and ever since he started playing baseball, I’ve loved helping him improve his game and become a better player,” Griswold said. “So I love how we get to work with the kids for the Academy programs like Fun At Bat and teach them the fundamentals of baseball and help them develop into a great baseball or softball player.

“I love seeing kids improve at something they want to do. The aspect of them growing into a great player on the field and a better person off the field is something I enjoy.”

This charitable side of Griswold didn’t happen by accident. His faith has played a major role in in his life. He has also had a lot of positive influences, one of which is the Reds’ very own Michael Lorenzen.

“Michael Lorenzen has been a role model to me for years because of what he stands for,” Griswold said. “He is a man of God and has made me become a better man through God and help teach others like my cousin. He’s also an amazing ballplayer and athlete and character is consistent both on and off the field.”

It is through this faith, hard work and support from coaches throughout his years of playing baseball that earned Griswold the opportunity to continue his baseball career at Earlham College. Playing collegiate ball has become a dream realized, and the time to make that daunting transition from high school to college is drawing nearer.

One thing that will help ease the adjustment is Griswold won’t be completely on his own when he heads to Earlham. One of his would-have-been RBI teammates, Dillon Fischer, will also be playing at Earlham.

“[Director of Baseball, VP of Operations for the Champions Academy] Mike Bricker was doing training camps and pitching lessons and ever since I got involved with the RBI program I would see Dillon there,” Griswold said. “So I talked to him and asked how his recruitment was going and where he was looking, and we ended up both liking the college, so it just kind of worked out.”

As summer approaches, Griswold is keeping up with baseball activities and hitting the weight room to do everything he can to be ready his first college baseball season. And while he’s dedicated to being the best player he can be, another significant reason he chose Earlham is the school’s computer science program. Griswold has his sights on goals for the future that extend far beyond baseball.

“I want to get my degree. I’m not just going for baseball, I need a life as well,” he said. “I think coding is really cool. Robots, decoding systems, figuring out how things work and how to program stuff. That all interests me. I would love to make my own app or video game.”