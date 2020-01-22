These father-son duos managed in MLB

In the history of Major League Baseball, there have been plenty of players who followed in their father's footsteps by making it to the big leagues. However, the list of father-son manager duos is much smaller. Officially, just five pairs of fathers and sons have served as Major League skippers,

Officially, just five pairs of fathers and sons have served as Major League skippers, with the latest joining the group in 2020, when Luis Rojas was hired as the Mets manager. Rojas' father, Felipe Alou, managed in the Majors for 14 seasons.

Here's the full list of father-son duos in this exclusive club, starting with the most recent.

Felipe Alou and Luis Rojas

The Alou family has a rich history in the game. Felipe and his brothers, Jesus and Matty, all played 15-plus years in the Majors, as did his son, Moises. Felipe took over as the Montreal Expos' skipper in 1992, becoming MLB's first Dominican manager, and went 691-717-1 (.491) in his 10 years at the helm. He then succeeded Dusty Baker as the Giants' manager in 2004 and led the club to a 342-304 record (.529) in four years. Rojas will look to carry on that legacy with the Mets.

Buddy and David Bell

The Bells are one of four families to produce three generations of Major League players, and Buddy and David have a place on the list of father-son manager duos as well. The Reds hired David as their skipper in October 2018, more than a decade after Buddy managed his final game in MLB. In nine years as a big league manager, Buddy compiled a 519-724 record (.418), spending time with the Tigers, Rockies and Royals in that span.

Bob and Aaron Boone

Another baseball dynasty, the Boones became MLB's first third-generation family upon Bob's son Bret's arrival to the big leagues in 1992. Aaron joined his brother five years later and went on to play in the Majors for 12 seasons. In December 2017, the Yankees tabbed him as their new manager, making Bob and Aaron the third official father and son pair to both serve as MLB skippers. Bob led the Royals from 1995-97 and the Reds from 2001-03, posting an overall 371-444 record (.455). Aaron was a member of the Reds for much of his father's tenure at the helm.

Bob and Joel Skinner

The Skinners managed only 292 games combined in MLB, but they share a special place in baseball history nonetheless. Bob was the Phillies' skipper for parts of 1968 and '69, going 92-123 (.428) in that span, and he had a one-game stint as the Padres' interim manager in '77. Joel succeeded Charlie Manuel as the Indians' manager in 2002 and finished out the season, notching a 35-41 record (.461).

George and Dick Sisler

George's Hall of Fame career included a three-year stint as the St. Louis Browns' player/manager, a stretch in which he led the club to a 218-241 record (.475). He had two sons (Dick and Dave) who reached the Majors, the older of whom went on to manage 215 games with the Reds in 1964-65, going 121-94 (.563). That made the Sislers the first official father-son duo to manage in MLB, though some recognition must be given to ...

Connie and Earle Mack*

Earle was never officially the manager of the Philadelphia A's, but he stepped in to lead the club on more than 120 occasions when Connie was too ill to do so during the 1937 and '39 seasons, by which point the latter was in his mid-70s.