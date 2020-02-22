Notes: Romero's absence; Smeltzer's slider

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Right-hander Fernando Romero could miss the entirety of Spring Training due to ongoing visa issues in his native Dominican Republic, manager Rocco Baldelli said on Saturday. Romero, a former top prospect, was expected to compete for a spot in the Twins' bullpen this spring.

According to the club, Romero arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta ahead of the Twins' Feb. 12 reporting date for pitchers and catchers and was turned back to the Dominican Republic due to a customs issue. Romero has to remain there as he submits paperwork to obtain another visa.

Baldelli said that the Twins do not have a timetable for Romero's return, but they still expect the 25-year-old right-hander to pitch for the organization this season. Romero is continuing his throwing program and is occasionally working out at the Twins' Dominican academy in Boca Chica.

"It's definitely disappointing to not have him here in camp," Baldelli said. "He made some very nice adjustments, and we already know what kind of ability he has. When he gets here, I'm looking forward to watching him throw. We're going to make the best of a situation that's imperfect. Hopefully, he comes into camp ready to go and feeling good and building off of what he was doing at the end of last year, because he looked really good."

Romero was ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in the Twins' organization, but he struggled in 2019, when he posted a 7.07 ERA in 15 games at the Major League level after he was converted to a relief role in the spring. He also pitched to a 4.37 ERA in 35 appearances for Triple-A Rochester as he worked to stabilize some mechanical inconsistencies.

Romero's absence brings a little bit more clarity to the competition for the final two spots in the Twins' bullpen this spring -- especially after Brusdar Graterol was traded to the Dodgers this winter.

Cody Stashak could have the most to gain from the situation, as he and Romero would have factored into the competition for one of those spots alongside a variety of possible long-relief options. Matt Wisler could also see improved odds of making the Opening Day roster, though he already had a leg up in the competition due to being out of Minor League options.

Smeltzer ready to compete with new slider

The competition for the Twins' open fifth rotation spot is off to a fast start, and left-hander Devin Smeltzer arrived in Bradenton on Saturday equipped with a new toy that he hopes can be a difference-maker in his bid for the Opening Day roster.

Smeltzer said that new bullpen coach Bob McClure told him last week to simplify his thinking, turn his fastball grip a little bit and let the ball fly as a new slider that he threw three times in two perfect innings against the Pirates in Saturday's 2-1 win.

Because Smeltzer established his changeup against Major League hitters last year, he said that the goal with the slider is to prevent right-handed hitters from cheating to the changeup by leaning over the plate. The Twins' data also shows that the slider could also be a more effective pitch against left-handed hitters than his curveball.

"It was one of those very rare occasions where it worked right away and I had confidence right away, and it was doing what I wanted it to," Smeltzer said. "The velocity is where I want it to be, so it was one of those rare occasions where I could just go right out with it."

The 24-year-old southpaw threw 17 of his 21 pitches for strikes as he struck out one batter and induced a groundout and four weakly hit balls in the air. He threw about 15 pitches in the bullpen following his game appearance.

"If the ball is in the air with the fastball, I’m throwing the ball in the right place," Smeltzer said. "Everything else, I’m looking for ground balls. Changeup, slider, curveball -- same thing. Try to get as many ugly swings as possible."

Odds and ends

• Baldelli and Pirates skipper Derek Shelton reunited for their first managerial matchup on Saturday, when the Twins traveled north to LECOM Park in Bradenton for their Grapefruit League opener. Shelton shared warm embraces with several Twins players and coaches that made the trip before Baldelli presented his old friend with a gift of a marked-up sign bearing Shelton's name from the Grapefruit League media day in North Port, Fla., last weekend.

Baldelli and Shelton, reunited. Rocco came bearing a gift of... this sign for his close friend and former bench coach. pic.twitter.com/tOhQAKz2Op — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 22, 2020

• Sean Poppen and Zack Littell each topped out at 94 mph in their first in-game appearances of the spring. Poppen struck out two in two clean innings, and Littell allowed one hit, but he also picked up two strikeouts in one frame. Poppen could factor into the starting picture at some point this season, while Littell is expected to be in the Opening Day bullpen.

• Willians Astudillo had a very active day on Saturday. "La Tortuga" went 2-for-3 with two singles, including the RBI knock that gave the Twins their first run in Saturday's game vs. the Pirates. He even took off from first base on a hit-and-run attempt in the first inning.

Up next

The Bomba Squad should finally unite on the field in some form on Sunday, when fans could get their first glimpse of many of the Twins' projected starters in the team's 12:05 p.m. CT home opener against the Blue Jays at Hammond Stadium. José Berríos , last season's Opening Day starter, will get the nod in his spring debut in the club's first televised game of Spring Training on MLB.TV. The game will also be available via a live audio stream.