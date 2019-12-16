Fire breaks out at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON -- A fire broke out at the construction site for Globe Life Field on Saturday afternoon but was extinguished with no injuries. The fire began in the upper-left-field corner of the new ballpark and sent columns of smoke into the sky. The Arlington Fire Department said on Twitter that

ARLINGTON -- A fire broke out at the construction site for Globe Life Field on Saturday afternoon but was extinguished with no injuries.

The fire began in the upper-left-field corner of the new ballpark and sent columns of smoke into the sky. The Arlington Fire Department said on Twitter that the two-alarm fire has been contained and is under investigation.

"Today at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT, a crate of materials staged in the roof area of the Globe Life Field project caught fire," the Manhattan Construction Company, charged with building the new ballpark, said in a statement. "It was quickly contained and extinguished. There were no injuries. We are investigating the cause of the fire in conjunction with the Arlington Fire Department and will release that once it is determined. We would like to express our appreciation for the Arlington Fire Department and emergency personnel for their quick response and support to this incident."

Groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on Sept, 28, 2017, and the first game will be an exhibition against the Cardinals on March 23, 2020. The first regular-season game is scheduled for March 31 against the Angels.

