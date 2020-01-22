Inaugural Birdland Caravan begins Feb. 7

BALTIMORE -- Before they head down to Florida en masse, the Orioles are planning to venture across Birdland, likely into your own backyard. The Orioles on Wednesday announced plans for the first Birdland Caravan, a three-day winter tour that’ll serve as their new headlining offseason community initiative. The tour will

BALTIMORE -- Before they head down to Florida en masse, the Orioles are planning to venture across Birdland, likely into your own backyard. The Orioles on Wednesday announced plans for the first Birdland Caravan, a three-day winter tour that’ll serve as their new headlining offseason community initiative.

The tour will take place from Feb. 7-9, at multiple Maryland locations, featuring meet-and-greets with past and present Orioles, happy hours, school rallies and more. Pitchers and catchers officially report to Sarasota, Fla., for Spring Training on Feb. 11, two days after the tour concludes.

“The Birdland Caravan is one of the many new and exciting ways in which we are engaging with fans beyond the ballpark,” said Jennifer Grondahl, the Orioles’ senior vice president for community development and communications. “This weekend-long winter tour will take the Oriole Park experience directly to fans throughout Birdland and provide opportunities to interact with players, prospects and alumni, while also demonstrating the organization’s commitment to community outreach with several charitable projects throughout the region.”

Adley Rutschman , Trey Mancini , Ryan Mountcastle , Austin Hays and Orioles Hall of Famers Eddie Murray , Mike Bordick and Brian Roberts are among the 16 current and former players scheduled to appear at points along the tour. Additionally, select appearances will be made by Orioles EVP/GM Mike Elias, assistant GM Sig Mejdal, manager Brandon Hyde and coaches Tim Cossins and Fredi González. Others scheduled to appear include infielders Hanser Alberto , Richie Martin , Rio Ruiz , outfielders Dwight Smith Jr. and Cedric Mullins and prospects Gunnar Henderson, Ryan McKenna , Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall .

The tour will rumble through Aberdeen, Fallston, Timonium, White Marsh and York, Pa., on Feb. 7; Old Ellicott City, downtown Annapolis, Fort Meade and Bowie on Feb. 8; and Hagerstown, Westminster and downtown Frederick on Feb. 9.

A full schedule of the caravan’s public stops, as well as autograph and meet-and-greet details, can be found at Orioles.com/BirdlandCaravan.

