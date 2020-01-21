10 former Dodgers fall short of HOF election

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers had 10 former players on the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, but none received enough votes for a plaque in Cooperstown. To be elected, a player must receive 75 percent of votes cast by selected Baseball Writers' Association of America members, which meant earning

Gary Sheffield received the most votes among former Dodgers at 30.5 percent, a significant jump from the 13.6 percent he received in 2019. This was his sixth year on the ballot, so he has four more years remaining.

Sheffield was followed among former Dodgers by Manny Ramirez at 28.2 percent, up from 22.8 percent last year, and Jeff Kent at 27.5 percent, up from 18.1 percent last year.

Andruw Jones was at 19.4 percent, up from 7.5 percent last year, and Bobby Abreu checked in at 5.5 percent in his first year on the ballot, barely clearing the 5-percent threshold to remain on the ballot.

Former Dodgers players who did not receive enough votes to remain on the ballot were Rafael Furcal, Josh Beckett, Paul Konerko, Brad Penny and Chone Figgins.

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were the two players who were elected as members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.