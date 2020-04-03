Fox Sports Midwest to air 2011 World Series

ST LOUIS -- On Thursday’s teleconference call with reporters, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he couldn’t help but tune in whenever Game 6 of the 2011 World Series was replaying as networks do their best to bring baseball to fans during the shutdown. “When I hear it’s

ST LOUIS -- On Thursday’s teleconference call with reporters, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he couldn’t help but tune in whenever Game 6 of the 2011 World Series was replaying as networks do their best to bring baseball to fans during the shutdown.

“When I hear it’s on and I’m around, I flip [the TV] on,” Mozeliak said. “Not a bad watch. Great memories, right?”

Mozeliak and plenty of other Cardinals fans will have another chance to catch Game 6 -- and the Cardinals’ three other wins from that World Series -- next week on FOX Sports Midwest.

The network announced Friday that it will replay the Cardinals’ four wins over the Rangers in the 2011 World Series beginning Monday with Game 1. Every game will begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Game 3 -- which saw Albert Pujols hit three home runs -- will air Tuesday, with Games 6 and 7 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The 2011 World Series was one of the most riveting World Series in recent history, and Game 6 turned into an all-time classic. The Cardinals were twice down to their final strike when they, led by St. Louis native David Freese , mounted two epic comebacks in the ninth and 10th innings to set up Freese’s 11th-inning homer that forced Game 7. And their Game 7 victory led to the franchise's 11th World Series championship.

The following week, beginning Monday, April 13, FOX Sports Midwest will re-air games from last year’s historic St. Louis Blues playoff run. That schedule will be announced in the coming days.

FOX Sports Midwest has been airing replays of Cardinals games from last season since baseball shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.