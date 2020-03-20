Fox Sports Midwest to air iconic Cards games

ST. LOUIS -- Fox Sports Midwest is doing what it can to provide fans a baseball fix during the shutdown, including airing several of the best games from last season with more to be added in the coming weeks. The network will air Cardinals games at 6 p.m. CT on

The network will air Cardinals games at 6 p.m. CT on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a “replay of the replay” airing at 8 p.m. CT. St. Louis Blues games will also air throughout the week.

“Until live sports return, we’ll be airing memorable Cardinals and Blues games from the past,” FOX Sports Midwest general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan said. “Which we hope serve as a brief diversion and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.”

Fox Sports Midwest is planning on adding more Cardinals and Blues games in the coming weeks, and it is also working with the Cardinals and Major League Baseball for postseason games, as well as options for April and beyond.

For now, here are the Cardinals games that are scheduled for the next week:

Friday, March 20: Wainwright’s gem against the Cubs on June 2, 2019

Adam Wainwright returned to form with an eight-inning, 126-pitch outing against the Cubs to complete the Cardinals’ sweep at Busch Stadium in early June. His scoreless outing was capped with Kolten Wong’s leaping, over-the-shoulder catch on a fly ball in shallow right field to strand two baserunners.

Sunday, March 22: Flaherty continues second-half dominance on Sept. 3, 2019Jack Flaherty allowed just one hit over eight innings against the Giants at Busch Stadium on the day that he won National League Pitcher of the Month. It was one of the most dominant in a historic second half for Flaherty, when his 0.91 ERA led him to a fourth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.

Monday, March 23: Cardinals beat Max Scherzer on Sept. 18, 2019Backed by seven strong innings from Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals scored five runs off Nationals ace Max Scherzer to earn the series win and give them momentum heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Wednesday, March 25: Cardinals stun Kimbrel in ninth on Sept. 21, 2019A windy day at Wrigley Field led to a high-scoring and dramatic game, capitalized by back-to-back home runs from Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong in the top of the ninth off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. It was the third win in the Cardinals’ epic and historic four-game sweep at Wrigley Field that helped them clinch a postseason berth.

Friday, March 27: Pujols returns to St. Louis on June 21, 2019Nearly eight years after he last played in a Cardinals uniform, Albert Pujols returned to Busch Stadium with the Angels for a three-game series. There were special moments throughout the weekend, but the first game saw an 80-second standing ovation for Pujols and the Cardinals’ tribute to their former first baseman on the scoreboard.

Sunday, March 29: Cardinals score 10 in the sixth on July 19, 2019Two innings after they were down by seven runs, the Cardinals scored 10 runs in one inning against the Reds at Great American Ballpark. Thirteen Cardinals batted in the sixth inning, and it was the first time since 2002 that the Cardinals won a game after trailing by seven-plus runs.