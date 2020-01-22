Phillies closing in on deal with Liriano (report)

The Phillies are closing in on a deal with left-hander Francisco Liriano, a source tells MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed. Liriano, 36, recorded a 3.47 ERA over 69 appearances for the Pirates in 2019. It marked the first season in his career in which he

Liriano, 36, recorded a 3.47 ERA over 69 appearances for the Pirates in 2019. It marked the first season in his career in which he didn't make a start.

Liriano owns a lifetime 4.15 ERA over 14 Major League campaigns, during which he has spent time with the Twins, Blue Jays, Tigers, Astros and White Sox in addition to Pittsburgh. The southpaw has neutralized left-handed batters throughout his career, holding them to a .601 OPS (.734 OPS allowed to right-handed batters).