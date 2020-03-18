Freeman to donate $125K to 3 Atlanta charities

ATLANTA -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will donate $125,000 to aid three charities in their efforts to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Freeman will donate $50,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank, $50,000 to Giving Kitchen and $25,000 to the Salvation Army. Freeman’s donation to Giving Kitchen could

ATLANTA -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will donate $125,000 to aid three charities in their efforts to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeman will donate $50,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank, $50,000 to Giving Kitchen and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.

Freeman’s donation to Giving Kitchen could cover more than 200,000 meals for the Atlanta-based charity, which aids food service workers in need.

The Atlanta Food Bank is partnering with schools to assist students who have lost access to free and reduced priced meals. Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County Schools, Dekalb County Schools, Fulton County Schools and Marietta City Schools are among those already working with this charity to provide grocery boxes that will supply affected families with at least a three-day supply of food per week.

The Braves announced Tuesday that they, in concert with all 30 Major League clubs, will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff impacted by the delayed start of the 2020 season. Through the Braves Foundation, the organization has created a fund to assist gameday workers and certain other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs that may arise before play begins.

Fans wishing to assist can visit www.braves.com/give to donate to this specific fund.