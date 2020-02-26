Braves expect Freddie back in lineup next week 

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Freddie Freeman returned to CoolToday Park on Wednesday and began lobbying to play in Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. But the Braves will take the sensible route by having him rest his recently inflamed right elbow through the remainder of this week.

“The fact that we’re sitting in February, we don’t need to rush this thing at all,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “But if you’d ask him, he’d say he’s ready to play tomorrow.”

After scratching Freeman from Tuesday’s lineup, the Braves contacted Dr. David Altchek, who removed three fragments and a pair of bone spurs from the first baseman’s elbow on Oct. 16. The noted surgeon said the inflammation that developed this week was likely simply a product of the increased workload experienced during Spring Training’s first week.

Freeman tallied a pair of plate appearances in both of the Grapefruit League games he played on Saturday and Sunday. The adrenaline-influenced swings taken in these games combined with the many extra swings and throws he made while working out last week likely created the inflammation that developed Monday.

“It’s to be expected,” Anthopoulos said. “[Altchek] is not concerned. With activity, it will sometimes flare up. We’ll just get him a little time to rest.”

If Freeman returns to the lineup early next week, he will still have three weeks to prepare for Opening Day. So, it makes sense to take advantage of the chance to rest, which was an option Freeman and the Braves could not afford to take as he attempted to manage the elbow discomfort that plagued him during last year’s National League Division Series.

“I think we’re always going to be cautious,” Anthopoulos said. “We’ll have to make sure he communicates with us. I think he knows that too. We’ll continue to consult with the doctors. If the doctors aren’t concerned, we’re not.”