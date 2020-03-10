Sánchez out with flu, to be re-evaluated Friday

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees were relieved to learn that Gary Sánchez tested positive only for influenza on Tuesday afternoon, having arrived at George M. Steinbrenner Field reporting a fever to team medical personnel. Sánchez was evaluated by Dr. Norman Castellano, who tabled any plans to test for the coronavirus

“He'll be re-evaluated on Friday. He'll be away from us for the next couple of days, at least,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Sánchez. “We'll see where he is at that point.”

Sánchez has not appeared in a game since March 6, reporting lower back soreness after catching five innings in back-to-back games. A schedule posted outside the Yankees’ clubhouse listed Sánchez for a back-field batting practice group on Tuesday morning, but he did not participate.

Boone said that Sánchez conducted catching drills on Monday, then showed signs of his illness later that evening. The Yankees had planned to have Sánchez catch Friday’s exhibition against the Tigers, but that assignment may now be on hold.

“We need to keep everybody healthy,” said ace Gerrit Cole. “There’s a flu bug going around, there's this coronavirus going around. Ultimately, if we can keep the players healthy, then we'll be able to keep playing.”