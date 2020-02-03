Parra has brought 'Baby Shark' to his NPB team

Silly, you. You thought that because the Nationals won the World Series and outfielder Gerardo Parra had signed to play in Japan that "Baby Shark" was over. No longer would baseball have to intermingle with the terrifyingly catchy children's song. Instead, it's simply spreading around the globe. Officially announced as

Officially announced as a Giants player last week, Parra got "Baby Shark" going during the press conference. "Baby Shark": It's unstoppable. And Parra won't stop until the entire world is screaming "Doo Doo Doo" while tears stream down our faces.

He even got new Giants players, Ángel Sánchez and Thyago Vieira to do it:

Even better: Those shark gloves will soon be available for every fan that wants to really get in the groove:

If you thought that Parra left the sharks at the park, you'd be very wrong. He's got Baby Shark tattooed on his body -- along with the World Series trophy -- and check out the tie bar he's got for his formal outfits: