Parra has brought 'Baby Shark' to his NPB team
Silly, you. You thought that because the Nationals won the World Series and outfielder Gerardo Parra had signed to play in Japan that "Baby Shark" was over. No longer would baseball have to intermingle with the terrifyingly catchy children's song. Instead, it's simply spreading around the globe.
Officially announced as a Giants player last week, Parra got "Baby Shark" going during the press conference. "Baby Shark": It's unstoppable. And Parra won't stop until the entire world is screaming "Doo Doo Doo" while tears stream down our faces.
He even got new Giants players, Ángel Sánchez and Thyago Vieira to do it:
みんなでサメダンス🦈#原辰徳 #パーラ🦈 #ビエイラ☄️#サンチェス👼#babyshark #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #サンスポ pic.twitter.com/hAzHcAY0nc— 巨人情報@サンスポ (@sanspo_giants) January 29, 2020
Even better: Those shark gloves will soon be available for every fan that wants to really get in the groove:
／#パーラ 選手の「サメ・グッズ」第一弾販売決定🦈— 読売ジャイアンツ グッズ・イベント情報（公式） (@giants_goods) January 30, 2020
＼
昨日の来日会見のサメ・ダンスで手にしていたハンドパペットが登場‼️
東京ドームで #パラシャーク を手に応援しよう👍
詳細は後日発表します❗#GIANTS #ジャイアンツ #巨人 pic.twitter.com/tjI228jG4C
If you thought that Parra left the sharks at the park, you'd be very wrong. He's got Baby Shark tattooed on his body -- along with the World Series trophy -- and check out the tie bar he's got for his formal outfits:
#ヘラルド・パーラ 選手は黒いスーツで登場。ネクタイピンに注目です（撮影・福島範和）#パーラ🦈 #巨人 #giants #ジャイアンツ #サンスポ pic.twitter.com/gG5dEHtw9S— 巨人情報@サンスポ (@sanspo_giants) January 31, 2020
