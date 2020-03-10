The Yankees have the best (tire) rotation in baseball 

Gerrit Cole. James Paxton. Masahiro Tanaka. J.A. Happ. Add it all up and what do you have? I mean, sure, a front-line starting staff that has the Yankees pegged to be one of the league's front-runners this season, but much more importantly, you've got the cast necessary for the kind

Seemingly hiring Cramblin Duvet Advertising for this one, Gerrit Cole stars as the head of Whiff's Auto Body. They're the best dang (tire) rotation service in the business.

And while Paxton has since shaved it off, can you imagine this commercial being as good if he didn't have the mustache?

Introducing: Whiff's Garage. In a jam? We're here to get you out of it! pic.twitter.com/Uv3t5YJztq — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 10, 2020

Be sure to stick around for the end as Ron "Louisiana Lightning" Guidry makes a cameo.

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.