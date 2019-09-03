Cole, Strasburg to meet with Yanks (reports)

The Hot Stove is about to start sizzling for the Yankees, who are set to meet with prized free agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic. They are to meet with Cole today and

The Hot Stove is about to start sizzling for the Yankees, who are set to meet with prized free agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic. They are to meet with Cole today and Strasburg on Wednesday, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman reported. The Yankees have not confirmed or commented on the reports.

According to Rosenthal, "The Yankees will sit down with both [Gerrit] Cole and [Stephen] Strasburg over the next two days, sources said. Other interested teams already have met with or will meet with the two pitchers, who are widely viewed as the best starters in this year's free-agent class.

"The possibility exists that at least one of the pitchers will sign at the [winter] meetings, which begin Monday in San Diego, Strasburg's hometown. But the Cole negotiations, in particular, seem likely to extend past the meetings and possibly into January."

Cole led the Majors in strikeouts in 2019 with 326, while posting a 20-5 record with a 2.50 ERA in 33 regular-season starts before leading the Astros to the World Series. The 29-year-old California native was originally selected by the Yankees in the 2008 MLB Draft before opting to attend UCLA. After a stellar collegiate career, the right-hander was drafted by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Strasburg is fresh off winning the 2019 World Series MVP Award after leading the Nationals to their first championship. The 31-year-old righty, who like Cole was a former No. 1 overall Draft pick (2009), went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in the regular season before going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 6 postseason appearances (5 starts) during the Nats' run to glory in the Fall Classic.