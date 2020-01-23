Giancarlo bulks up by bench pressing Adriana Lima

If you're like the millions of people who wake up on New Year's Day, ready to take on your newly made resolution, chances are you've been dragging yourself to the gym for the past few weeks and are getting pretty dang sick of the dumbbells and treadmills and those weird

If you're like the millions of people who wake up on New Year's Day, ready to take on your newly made resolution, chances are you've been dragging yourself to the gym for the past few weeks and are getting pretty dang sick of the dumbbells and treadmills and those weird giant balls that make you ask, "How am I supposed to use these without looking like a complete idiot?"

And then, there are people like Giancarlo Stanton. His muscles, quite frankly, are far too big. Chances are he could lift a dumbbell in one hand and crush it with as much ease as if he were Thanos. So, his workouts, naturally, have to be a little different.

Working out with Kirk Myers' Dogpound -- perhaps in New York, where the gym is located, but more likely Miami, site of this year's Super Bowl and which the Instagram post hashtagged -- the Yankees slugger got to work by bench pressing former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima. This is how the rich and beautiful live.

Me, in New York: Constantly freezing, skin is red and dry from cold, only eating delivery.



Giancarlo Stanton, in Miami: Looks great, is bench pressing Adriana Lima.



via KirkMyersFitness on IG pic.twitter.com/LflwuoKsJi — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) January 23, 2020

When he was done with that, it was time to start swinging. Not a bat, mind you. No, Stanton was taking massive cuts with a sledgehammer. Hey, if he wants to come over and help with apartment repairs, I'm sure that sledgehammer could help.

.@Giancarlo818 working on sledgehammer flips this offseason

(via IG: kirkmyersfitness) pic.twitter.com/VhqKpPmbJu — R2C2 is UNINTERRUPTED (@R2C2) January 23, 2020